Big 10 Championship Preview: #1 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #8 Wisconsin Badgers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #8 Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday – December 7 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Records Before the Game

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

#8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Let’s just put this out there, Michigan was slated to have one of these slots this year, but that never panned out. Ohio State was supposed to be rebuilding with the absence of former head coach Urban Meyer. Wisconsin rode the shoulders of Heisman hopeful Johnathan Taylor who returned for unfinished business. Let’s take a look at this game and breakdown both teams.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Why you should watch this game

Ohio State has ran rough shod through every team they’ve faced this year. Wisconsin is poised to make a run at the conference championship this year.

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Sophomore Quarterback Justin Fields should be considered for the Heisman Trophy this year. He has the numbers to back up his bid. He has 2,654 yards through the air with 37 touchdowns and 1 interception. He is the catalyst for the Buckeyes offense. Running back J.K. Dobbins was on a tear this year. He was the front runner this season for the Heisman. Wide out Chris Olave has 11 touchdowns receptions this year. This Ohio State offense will put up points at anytime from anyplace on the field. The key to victory is clock management.

#12 Wisconsin Badgers

Running back Johnathan Taylor leads the Badgers attack Saturday. Wisconsin is a blue collar team that likes to grind out teams by running the ball. Taylor lead the conference in rushing and that’s the game plan in this one. Quarterback Jack Coan will play great under center. He’s poised and very smart when approaching the line to change plays. Wisconsin has a next level wide out in Quintez Cephus. Cephus will play at the next level if he decides to leave. This contest will be offense versus offense in this one.

Prediction

From kick off to game winning kneel down. This game will be action packed. ESPN has the Buckeyes winning with a 81.6% chance in this game. One thing I’ve learned watching college football this year is never count a team out. The over/under is 55 so take the over! I’m taking Ohio Sate by 10!

Final Score

Ohio State – 45

Wisconsin – 35