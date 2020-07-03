Beginners Guide to Soccer

Everyone is at some point a beginner to something. If you are a new soccer fan or you just want to know more about what you are watching this guide will help you.

The Basics of Soccer

In soccer the rules are permanent they do not change every season like in other sports. The rules of the game are called the law and can only be changed after the governing board seats on it after appropriate consultations.

The Soccer Field

In soccer there is no set field dimensions instead minimums and maximums are used allowing fields to fit within those dimensions. Also the field can be referred to as the pitch with usually a length of 100 yards and 130 yards width.

Duration of the Soccer Match

The minimum duration for a soccer match is 90 minutes plus stoppage time. The duration is divided into two halves of 45 minutes each. If you are wondering what stoppage time is, it’s when the referee adds time back at the end of each half to cover up for pauses during the play.

Also the referee will decide on how much time to add though it's not exact. Hence the 90 minutes can last longer up to 97 minutes depending on the decision of the referee.

The Referee

The referee is the person on the field who controls the cards and the whistle. Cards in soccer are usually used for punishments through the referee by raising a yellow card or red card. A yellow warns the player for breaking the rules while a red card sends the player off the field if the incident is serious.

The Ball

Soccer balls come in different sizes however for adults the standard size is 5. Back in the days balls were made of leather and laces however now they are being made with plastic while light as well.

