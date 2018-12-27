Baylor Bears vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Texas Bowl Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Baylor Bears vs Vanderbilt Commodores

Thursday – December 27 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Record Before Game

Baylor Bears 6-6 (4-5 Big 12)

Vanderbilt Commodores 6-6 (3-5 SEC )

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer has delivered a solid season passing for 2,635 yards and 17 touchdowns. Running back JaMycal Hasty is expected to return for this game and should boost the offense with their running game. Receivers Tyquan Thornton, Josh Fleeks, Denzel Mims and Chris Platt will have to step up in replacement of Jalen Hurd, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month.

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn returned to action at the end of October and immediately asserted himself as one of the best running backs in the SEC. He rushed for 127 or more yards in three of his final four games before leaving the finale against the Volunteers with an injury. He should be back against Baylor to balance out the offense. Vanderbilt QB Kyle Shurmur has thrown for 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season with nine TD passes in November. In the last six games, Vanderbilt gained quick control outscoring opponents 99-510 in the first half of those games. Shurmur is making his 43rd start and expected to break Jay Cutler’s Vanderbilt career record for passing yards in this game.

Prediction

Vanderbilt 24

Baylor 21