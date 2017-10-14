- #12 Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns Preview
- #6 TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats Preview
- Baylor Bears vs #14 Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview
- Blitz Babe Laricsa
- A Night to Reminisce with Wilco
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk to Tie Ronda Rousey’s Record?
- Tony Ferguson or Nate Diaz to Fight Conor McGregor?
- Demetrious Johnson to Move up to Bantamweight?
- Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Reignite the Rivalry
- Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans Preview
Baylor Bears vs #14 Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview
-
- Updated: October 14, 2017
Game Info
Baylor Bears vs #14 Oklahoma State
Saturday – October 14 – 2:30 p.m.
TV: FS1
Boone Pickens Stadium – Stillwater – OK
Records Prior to the Game
Baylor Bears (0-5, 0-2 Big 12)
Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1 Big 12)
ESPN is saying that the the Cowboys have a 93% chance to win on Saturday. Baylor will put up a good fight but time will eventually run out on the Bears again! Believe it or not, this is a good team that hasn’t meshed yet. I can only see the Bears playing spoilers for the next five games.The only thing this team can do this season is continue to mesh, stick to the plan and play hard for each other.
Offense
Protecting the ball will be key this week. Zack Smith can’t be the “Gun Slinger” everyone wants him to be. He has to make good decisions under center. The Cowboy defense is stingy with six take a ways in three games. The Cowboy corner backs plays physical on the outside with bump and run coverage. The offense will need to establish the run, but it’s hard when your starting running back has only 321 yards on 61 carriers. Baylor’s offense has to be very creative this week by eating up the clock against Oklahoma State.
Defense
Stopping the Cowboys will be very hard for the defense. They can score from anywhere on the field. The Cowboys defense is explosive. The Cowboys offense is averaging 583.4 yards a game while scoring an average of 46.8 points a game. Baylor’s defense is giving up 471.3 yards to opponents. In layman’s terms Baylor is in trouble! The defense has to play angry to start the game. They can’t come out this week and get behind because once Oklahoma State gets any kind of light on offense it’s going to be a long Saturday for the Bears.
Prediction
Oklahoma State will win this week at home against the in coming Bears. I see Baylor growing but this week the team will take an “L”. I`m still cheering for the Bears!
Final score
Oklahoma State 45 – Baylor 21
You must be logged in to post a comment Login