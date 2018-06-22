Bar Louie Named a Top Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

Addison, TX – BAR LOUIE was recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Top Food Franchises list. This list recognizes the top 200 food-based companies, ranked within their respective categories, (such as Coffee, Hamburgers, and Mexican Food,) based on data submitted for Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking. BAR LOUIE, was ranked #17 in the Full-Service Restaurants category and is the only nationally branded bar to make the category.

“On behalf of our team nationwide, we are thrilled to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine! Our team takes great pride in our hand-crafted cocktails and our innovative approach to food in the bar experience. Our guests demand the best in service and quality and it is always validating to receive recognition from a publication that embodies the spirit of our entrepreneurial team,” says Tom Fricke, Bar Louie’s CEO.

“Food franchises can be some of the most challenging to run, but they can also be some of the most rewarding,” says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur’s editor in chief. “Our Top Food Franchises list shines a light on some of the best opportunities in this highly competitive industry.”

The 2018 Top Food Franchises rankings are based on the score each company received when evaluated by Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 formula, which considers more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To view BAR LOUIE and the other 199 Top Food Franchises, pick up the June issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands, or view the list online at entrepreneur.com/article/311953.

Bar Louie is a national collection of neighborhood bars featuring hand-crafted cocktails and spirits, delectable food and an inviting atmosphere for people to enjoy time with friends and mingle with new people. Founded in 1990 in Chicago, Bar Louie has more than 130 locations across the United States and is growing through both franchising and corporate locations. Open during four parts of the day – lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night – Bar Louie is an award- winning concept with a progressively hip and lively atmosphere.

SOURCE: Bar Louie