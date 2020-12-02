Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Wednesday – December 2 – 2:40 p.m.

TV: NBC

Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (6-4, 4-1 Away)

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0, 5-0 Home)



This year has been one of the strangest seasons the NFL has ever seen. The COVID-19 pandemic has struck down and sidelined QB and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. The league changed the game from Sunday to Wednesday because of players and protocol for health reasons across the board. The Steelers are ripping up the league and are the only undefeated team left this year. Let’s take a look at this game and key players for both teams.



Can the Steelers run the table?

I can see this happening. But it’s Pittsburgh, they would get all the way to the playoffs and get knocked off. Head Coach Mike Tomlin should get his contract extension with the way his team is playing.



Who’s the better team?

Pittsburgh. The Steelers are record wise, but the Ravens can beat the Steelers. The Steelers have the number 1 rated defense and their offensive line has jelled well to protect Big Ben.



Baltimore Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson is out for COVID related issues. TE Mark Andrews tested positive as well. Do the Ravens really have a chance of beating the Steelers on the road with QB Robert Griffin III playing quarterback? Remember that he’s a runner and can get the ball down the field as well. The Ravens should establish the run first and use play action to get the ball down the field to Dez Bryant and Marquise Brown. The defense has to get pressure on Ben Roethlisberger early and often.



Pittsburgh Steelers

QB Ben Roethlisberger has found the fountain of youth. His play has changed the fortune of the Steelers this year. During the Dallas game on the road, I thought that the Cowboys ended his season. He came back after the minor injury and beat the Bengals and Jaguars without a hitch. The defense is ranked number 1 in take aways, sacks and forced fumbles. This team will be hard to beat.



Prediction

The over/under is 40.5 so take the under! This game will be close. The Ravens will surprise the football world in this one. RG3 will prove why he’s still a dual threat quarterback. I’m taking the Steelers by 10, I’m not stupid!



Final Score

Steelers – 21

Ravens – 10