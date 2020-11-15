Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots

Sunday – November 15 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA

Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (6-2, 4-0 Away)

New England Patriots (3-5, 2-2 Home)



What can I say about this these two teams. One team is still rolling, the other team seems lost… without Tom Brady. Cam Newton has been a very capable replacement. He’s just had a few bad breaks this season. Last year, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson won the MVP trophy but has had a lackluster season under center so far. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC match up.



The team that needs this win

The New England Patriots need this win since they are in danger of missing the playoffs and dropping further into the AFC abyss.



The AFC

While Baltimore is sitting in second place in the AFC North, the Patriots is currently in third place in the AFC East.



Baltimore Ravens

QB and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is leading his team in passing, rushing and touchdowns again. The Ravens offense goes through him. Wide out Marquise Brown has to get involved in the game early in the 1st quarter. Defenses are keying on Jackson. Loading the box (8 players) suffocates the run while forcing him to pass the ball into man coverages. Baltimore must utilize their tight ends in this game. The Ravens defense has to key in on Cam Newton, stop him and you stop the Patriots offense.



New England Patriots

Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels game plan has to be on point this week at home. The Ravens defense will look to shut down Cam Newton. This week the Patriots can’t play a predictable like they have for the past six games. Establishing the run will be key this week even if Newton gets at least 10 carries. Running back Damien Harris is durable and reliable carrying the ball on 3rd and short. That’s what this game will come down to… inches.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 66.5% chance of winning on the road! The over/under is 43.5, so taking the over is the safe bet. The Ravens defense is giving up 17 points per game while the Patriots are giving up 24. I’m taking the Ravens by 13!



Final Score

Ravens – 34

Patriots – 20