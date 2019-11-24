Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Rams Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Ravens

Monday – November 25 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – Los Angeles, CA

Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (8-2, 4-1 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (6-4, 3-2 Home)

Wait! Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson was pegged as a talented runner who couldn’t pass the ball! He had the talent to play in the NFL, but not a the quarterback spot. He now has a chance to win the MVP and get his team into the Super Bowl. Los Angeles was the team to watch in the NFC this year but they are trying to get their footing at this juncture of the season.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Why you should watch this game

The Ravens are looking to keep the ball rolling with a win in LA. The Rams are looking to get a quality win over a good AFC team and get back on track.

Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson looks like he’s back in college making his Heisman bid the year he won it. He’s leading the league in rushing (for quarterbacks) and can build his stats against a wailing Rams defense. Running Back Mark Ingram can control the line of scrimmage by carrying the ball at least 20 times. Look for the Ravens offense to eat up the clock with long drives. Baltimore has cut their teeth by being a grind it out team this year that can score from anywhere at anytime. Wide out Mark Andrews was basically an unheard player that had his coming out party since the first game this year. Although the Ravens defense isn’t what they were in seasons past, Safety Earl Thomas III and Cornerback Marcus Peters will play big.

Los Angeles Rams

The NFC’s most dangerous team looks as if last year was their year. Quarterback Jared Goff once was considered “A Bust” made a huge jump as a top 10 quarterback. The Rams sit at 6-4 and seem to be searching for themselves at this point of the season. Running back Todd Gurley II only has 545 yards on the ground at this point. The offense averages 24 points a game. That’s not enough to beat the Ravens team that is averaging 34 points per game respectively. The defense will be key. DT Aaron Donald has to stop the run plain and simple. The Ravens offensive line will key on him so Micheal Rockers and veteran LB Clay Matthews have to play quick and physical. It’s the only way that they have a chance for a win. “Play sound defense in all four quarters!”, Head Coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday.

Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 51% chance of winning on Monday night. Look there isn’t a huge margin for error for either team. The over/under is 46 so take the over. I’m taking the Ravens by 10.

Final Score

Ravens – 34

Rams – 24