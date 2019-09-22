Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – September 22 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (2-0, 1-0 away)

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0, 0-0 home)

This is the best match up of the weekend. Who would’ve thought that the Ravens would be sitting at 2-0 with a quarterback that no one gave a chance. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is lighting up the NFL like he did last year in his MVP season as a first year starter. Both quarterbacks have passed for over 500 yards with 7 touchdowns. Let’s take a look at this weeks match up.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens defense has to shine this week. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be ready for the challenge. In order for this team to have a chance they’ll need turnovers, sacks and containment from the linebackers. Chiefs running backs LeSean McCoy is a threat carrying and catching the ball from the backfield. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins has stepped his game up with yards after the catch this year. The Ravens defense is the strength for this team and Sunday they need to show up to get a win on the road. Raven QB Lamar Jackson has to keep his flow under center to put up points this week. Former Saint running back Mark Ingram should keep his touches to control the clock.

Kansas City Chiefs

This team is lead by their MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This dude has been lights out since he’s been in the NFL. He’s already amassed over 800 yards passing with 7 touchdowns with no interceptions. LeSean McCoy will play a big part in this weeks game. I don’t see Kansas City having any problems with scoring points, but stopping Lamar Jackson is the key. The defense plays a bit relaxed after they get a lead. This week they will have to play all 4 quarters to get a win. Lamar Jackson and that Ravens offense can score from anywhere between the sidelines.

Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 72.1% chance of winning at home against the Ravens. The over/under is 52.5 so take the over for this one. I believe that this game will be closer than anyone would fathom. I’m taking the Chiefs by 6!

Final Score

Chiefs 41

Ravens 35