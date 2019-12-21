Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

Sunday – December 22 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH

Records Before the Kick

Baltimore Ravens (12-2, 6-1 Away)

Cleveland Browns (6-8, 4-3 Home)

So, who are your picking in this one? The world is going with the Ravens. What if I told you that the Browns will pull off the upset of the week? What If I shared that Lamar Jackson will struggle from the pocket and running the ball? Well you won’t say that! This will be a very interesting game. Let’s check out the game plan for both teams.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has all but won the MVP this year. The Ravens are back putting up big numbers on offense and stifling opponents on defense. The AFC landscape has changed. The Ravens have never been an offensive threat. This week they will need to run the ball using running back Ingram. Lamar Jackson leads the team in rushing with 1,103 rushing yards on 159 carries with 7 TDs on the ground. Remember, if you stop Jackson, you stop Baltimore. This has to change leading into the playoffs. They’ve already clinched the division, but to wear out the only weapon they have before the playoffs start would be crucial. The Ravens defense lead by Earl Thomas will look to stifle the Browns through the air this week. They have to make the Browns a passing team in order to get another win.

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is the key. He has to be a leader not only vocally, but by being the example. The Browns have a stacked team on paper, but on the field they look like a Division III team with no direction. This offense has Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nick Chubb and can’t score points. Mayfield has two of the NFL young dynamic game changers on the outside and can’t get them the ball. This week it’s all about Mayfield and proving to his fans and organization that he can lift this team through anything. The Brown defense has to contend with a running quarterback and young talented receivers from the Ravens. Mistakes will cost you at every turn this week.

Prediction

I love reading what football fans and critics post all over the internet. ESPN has the Ravens with a 75% chance of winning this game. The questions is, can the Browns shock the Ravens this week? The answer is NO! I’m taking the Ravens by 14.

Final Score

Ravens – 34

Browns – 20