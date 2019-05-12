Back to Back Walk Offs for TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU handed Kansas another walk-off loss on Saturday at Lupton Stadium, but this one came with a few more fireworks as the Jayhawks held a 4-2 lead in the ninth. Andrew Keefer’s double tied the game and Alex Isola’s 3-run blast to left gave TCU the 7-4 victory and the series win.



The Rundown

Jake Guenther opened the ninth with a lead-off double. Austin Henry worked a five-pitch walk to put the tying runs on base. Andrew Keefer delivered the game-tying, two-run.



With two on, Alex Isola delivered on a 3-2 pitch, sending it off the roof of the G. Malcolm Louden Player Development Center for a walk-off 3-run home run, TCU’s second walk-off in as many days.



Kansas opened the scoring in the in the fourth. A lead-off single came around to score on a two-out double from Nolan Metcalf.



TCU answered in the bottom of the frame, taking a 2-1 lead. Guenther and Henry reached on back-to-back one-out singles. After a double steal, Guenther scored on an error to tie the game. Keefer’s sacrifice fly gave the Frogs the lead.



The Jayhawks tied the game in the fifth. Another lead-off single turned into the tying run on a Casey Burnham sacrifice fly.



Kansas opened up the 4-2 advantage in the eighth. Rudy Karre doubled and scored after a dropped third strike got away far enough to allow him to score from second. A fielder’s choice two batters later gave Kansas the two-run lead.



Charles King started for the Frogs. He allowed four runs, two earned, on seven hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four over 7 1/3 innings. Cal Coughlin (2-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing a hit and striking out one in 1 2/3 innings.



Stat of the Game:

20 H: 52 M – Prior to Friday’s game, it had been 3,303 days or 9 years and 16 days since TCU had last hit a walk-off home run. It took just under 21 hours for the Horned Frogs to connect on their next one.

Courtesy;TCU Baseball