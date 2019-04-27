Avengers: Endgame Review

By Kyler Kuehler

Avengers: Endgame is superhero/comic book film released on April 26, 2019. It is the final installment to the Marvel/Avenger Universe. In this second part of the final chapter, the surviving team members are at a loss for words. They now are left with one choice; stop Thanos or declare him the victor. With Thanos in control of the infinity stones, will the Avengers manage to save the universe or is this really the end-all of end-all?

After sitting through this over three-hour long feature I would give it a whopping nine out of ten stars. Like every film, there is the plot to discuss and in this film the plot delivers. It wasn’t difficult to follow and that makes it more exciting. Regardless of having some time-travel explanation audiences were able to catch on to each scene and never get lost. It is a long film, but it gets right into the story and quickly reintroduces the remaining characters.

Characters are always a must because without the characters how can the film even exist? They know the problem and try to solve it, but they know it won’t be easy. They also know they won’t get another chance and that makes them feel like real people. With this goal, the characters bring out the best in them leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. Though I did feel many had their screen time cut too short. In the end, it was still great to see them all once again and in the best imagery possible.

Speaking of imagery the special effects were phenomenal. From the backgrounds to the characters to the fight scenes we were left in a sea of awe. The performance was done so well at times we could feel as if we were part of the film. It just felt so real that you wouldn’t know what you are watching is just plain fiction.

With the series finally over, we as fans can only wonder what is to come of the universe. There are still plenty more Marvel characters to turn to, but we will never forget the Avengers themselves.