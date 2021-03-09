AT&T Byron Nelson To Welcome Fans in Limited Capacity

The Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas today announced the AT&T Byron Nelson will be hosting fans in a limited capacity at the 2021 tournament, scheduled to be played May 13-16 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

An annual spring tradition on the PGA TOUR, the AT&T Byron Nelson is entertainment unlike any event in North Texas, a chance for fans to create moments, contribute to an incredibly worthy cause and support the community.

Tournament officials are aiming for 10,000 patrons per day over the four-day event. Commitments already made will be honored first. A portion of complimentary tickets will also be allocated for military, first responders and healthcare heroes.

There will be a limited number of tickets available for the public.

Fans can find more information and purchase tickets at the tournament’s website ticket page – attbyronnelson.org/tickets.

Safety is the top priority for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson. Tournament officials have been continuously working with government officials, as well as the PGA TOUR on protocols. All tickets will be digital this year.

Masks will be required unless actively eating or drinking, and all attendees will be health screened when entering the tournament. There will be sanitizing stations placed throughout the course and in all venues.

All the efforts are focused on giving the fans an incredible and meaningful experience in a safe environment. The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s tournament.

“We’re excited to safely welcome fans back to the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson,” said Jeff Walter, AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Chair. “We are energized by the excitement shown by the local community and particularly the City of McKinney. The AT&T Byron Nelson has always been about providing excellent value and experience for our customers, with the ultimate goal of supporting Momentous Institute in its work to transform the lives of so many children and families in our community.”

“Like all businesses, we are watching the situation with COVID-19 very closely,” added Jon Drago, AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Director. “Our planning is guided with the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament as our highest priority. While we certainly look forward to a time when we can welcome back all our fans to the tournament, this year promises to be a great week of golf and we cannot wait.”

The AT&T Byron Nelson has raised $167 million over the past 53 years, making it the most financially successful charity event on the PGA TOUR.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit Momentous Institute, the nonprofit founded and operated by the Salesmanship Club since 1920.

While there is limited capacity at this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson, there are other ways for the public to be involved with the tournament, including the AT&T Byron Nelson Fairway 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospitals scheduled for April 24, where participants will run along the same holes the pros will be competing on in May.

Visit attbyronnelson.org/fairway5k for registration details.

Additionally, Salesmanship Club of Dallas and Momentous Institute have teamed up to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week by giving fans an opportunity to honor their favorite educators.

Details around the initiative are coming soon.

The AT&T Byron Nelson would like to recognize its partners lending tremendous support, including Title Sponsor – AT&T and Premiere Partners – Cadillac, Choctaw Casinos & Resort, City of McKinney, Healthcare Highways, Independent Financial, and Michelob Ultra.