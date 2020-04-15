AT&T Byron Nelson Announces Move to TPC Craig Ranch

The PGA TOUR today announced, in conjunction with the Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas, that the AT&T Byron Nelson will be played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, beginning in 2021.

The five-year agreement with course operator ClubCorp provides a new home for the leading charitable fundraising tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Since 1968, the AT&T Byron Nelson has raised $163 million to support Momentous Institute, changing the odds for children and families in Dallas. In 2019, Momentous Institute was named the PGA TOUR Charity of the Year.

Confirmed dates for the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson have not been set, but it is expected that per tradition, the tournament will remain in May.

“The AT&T Byron Nelson has always been about providing world class entertainment with the ultimate goal of supporting Momentous Institute in its work to transform the lives of so many children and families in our community,” said Mike McKinley, Chairman of the Board for Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas, the host organization that operates the AT&T Byron Nelson. “TPC Craig Ranch, ClubCorp, the City of McKinney and the Collin County business community have all made it very clear they share these same values and are eager to build a partnership. We are convinced that this partnership will garner the most impact for Momentous Institute both now and in the future. Our charity, like nonprofits across the region, needs our support now more than ever. We look forward to planning for 2021 – something truly special is coming to North Texas in May of next year.”

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson marks the first PGA TOUR stop to play in Collin County – the fourth fastest-growing county in the country. The county is also the future home of the PGA of America, whose new campus and two championship golf courses are currently under construction just a short drive away from TPC Craig Ranch.

“TPC Craig Ranch will provide the perfect footprint for delivering the optimal spectator experience and allow us to maximize the Salesmanship Club’s mission with Momentous Institute,” said Jon Drago, tournament director of the AT&T Byron Nelson. “From a competitive standpoint, we’ve received incredibly positive feedback already from PGA TOUR players on the new venue. In fact, our defending champion, Sung Kang, practices at the course. Between this and the world-class amenities that Collin County has to offer our fans, TOUR players and their families, we think the location will be a huge hit. This move will provide a remarkable opportunity to showcase our North Texas region and the dynamic growth that defines it.”

“It is an incredible honor to host this prestigious tournament and we could not be more thrilled to be a part of it,” said David Pillsbury, Chief Executive Officer, ClubCorp. “TPC Craig Ranch is known for providing a world-class golf experience and has been the home of the US Open Qualifier and Korn Ferry Tour for the past two years. We are thankful to our Members and the entire McKinney community for their support in bringing the Byron Nelson to TPC Craig Ranch.”

“TPC Craig Ranch is an award-winning championship golf course designed and built specifically with the goal of one day attracting the Byron Nelson,” added McKinney Mayor George Fuller. “In addition to being a world-class event, the Byron Nelson tournament epitomizes the compassionate and philanthropic spirit that defines our community and we look forward to our exciting future together.”