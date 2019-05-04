AT&T Byron Nelson Announces Final Field for 2019 Tournament

The final field is set for the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson teeing off May 9-12 in Dallas at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Among the 156 players vying for the $7.9 million purse, the $1,422,000 first-place check and 500 FedExCup points are world #3 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed (#19), Marc Leishman (#22), and Hideki Matsuyama (#28).

The 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson champion and current PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, Aaron Wise, will also return to defend his title this year alongside Dallas’ own Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer, Charles Howell III, Daniel Berger, Brandt Snedeker, Jimmy Walker and other great American Players.

With the AT&T Byron Nelson’s new earlier slot in the PGA TOUR schedule, many top-ranked international stars have committed. These international players include; Ryder Cup stalwart and Olympian from Belgium Thomas Pieters, Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello, South Africa’s Branden Grace, Justin Harding, and Ernie Els (1995 AT&T Byron Nelson champion), Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard, Australian Marc Leishman, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson and Alex Noren, and England’s Luke Donald.

“We are excited about how the field came together this year,” said Tournament Director, Jon Drago. “All in all it’s a deep field of diverse players and should produce a lot of storylines next week.”

For the complete field list, click here.

For tickets to this year’s tournament, click here.