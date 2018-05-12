AT&T Byron Nelson Announces 2018 Final Field for Inaugural Year at Trinity Forest Golf Club

DALLAS – The final field is set for the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, which will celebrate its 50th Anniversary May 16-20 at its new home in Dallas, Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Amongst the 156 players vying for the $7.7 million purse, the $1,386,000 first-place check and 500 FedExCup points are world #4 and Dallas-native Jordan Speith, Hideki Matsuyama (#9), Sergio Garcia (#13), Marc Leishman (#16), and Matt Kuchar (#21).

2017 champion Billy Horschel will return to defend his title alongside past champions Sang Moon Bae, Steven Bowditch, Brendon Todd, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Scott, and Ernie Els.



Branden Grace, Graeme McDowell, Jimmy Walker, Bill Haas, Charles Howell II, Ryan Palmer, Brandt Snedeker, and Steve Stricker, and will also join the strong field.

Tournament sponsor’s exemptions include 2014 U. S. Junior Amateur Champion Will Zalatoris, who turned pro in December, passing up his final semester at Wake Forest University; reigning U.S. Junior Amateur Champion Noah Goodwin; and Joaquin Niemann, who finished sixth in his PGA TOUR debut two weeks ago at the Valero Texas Open.

AT&T Byron Nelson Facts:

Complimentary Admission for Tournament Preview Day: Get a first look at the 2018 tournament at Trinity Forest Golf Club with complimentary admission for everyone on Wednesday, May 16.

Parking: General Parking is located at the State Fair of Texas Gate 15 parking lot at 2100 South Haskell Ave. The entrance to the parking lot is at the intersection of Haskell and Beeman. Trinity Forest Golf Course is located nine miles south of downtown Dallas, just off Interstate 45 and the shuttle ride is approximately 12 minutes. Complimentary parking and shuttles will be provided.

Ride-share: All ride-share drivers will be directed to lot 12 (7410 S. Central Expressway) for course for drop-off/pickup. From there, it’s a 5-minute (complimentary) shuttle ride to the tournament’s front door. When you’re ready to leave for the day, request your ride upon boarding the shuttle. Once you arrive to the lot, your driver will let you know which spot they are waiting in for pickup. Due to expected traffic, ride-share drivers will not be allowed to drop-off/pickup along Loop 12 (Great Trinity Forest Way).

DART: Ride the GREEN LINE rail south to BUCKNER STATION. From BUCKNER STATION, take the Route 466 West bus to Pemberton Hill/AT&T Byron Nelson stop. Route 466 West shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 7 am – 7 pm.

Spectator Experience: Spectators will enjoy all the experiences they’ve come to love at the AT&T Byron Nelson, including the Pavilion, KidsZone, Grey Goose 19th hole lounge, and great golf. Trinity Forest Golf Course is a links style course that sits on approximately 150 acres and provides an easy walk for spectators with options to quickly move around to different holes based on the action. The tournament will also provide several options to keep spectators cool at the course, including shade structures, misting systems and several air-conditioned spaces.

50th Anniversary: The 50 Lives Transformed video series commemorates the 50th anniversary of the AT&T Byron Nelson with 50 remarkable stories of the thousands of people whose lives have been transformed through the tournament and its beneficiary Momentous Institute.

New Trophy: To commemorate the 50th Anniversary and the new home of the AT&T Byron Nelson, AT&T has created a new tournament trophy in conjunction with Waterford Crystal. The trophy features tie-in’s to Byron Nelson, the Momentous Institute, and subtle AT&T brand attributes

Sponsors: The Salesmanship Club of Dallas is proud to partner with title sponsor AT&T and its six Premier Partners at the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson; including Bank of America, Grey Goose, Michelob Ultra, Under Armour, Lexus, VisitDallas, and the Hilton Anatole.

Bush Institute’s Warrior Open: The Bush Institute’s Warrior Open at the AT&T Byron Nelson will be held May 21-22, 2018, immediately following the AT&T Byron Nelson. The Bush Institute’s Warrior Open began in 2011 for United States military personnel seriously wounded or injured since September 11, 2001.

BNIJA: AT&T Byron Nelson announced yesterday that Garrett Barber, Sean Maruyama, and Trent Phillips are the 2018 Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Awards winners.

To learn more about the recipients, click here.