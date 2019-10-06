Atlanta Falcons vs Houston Texans: Game Preview

By: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Atlanta Falcons vs Houston Texans

Sunday – October 6 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: Fox

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

Records Before Game

Atlanta Falcons ( 1-3 )

Houston Texans ( 2-2)

The Houston Texans suffered a tough loss this past Sunday to the Carolina Panthers despite playing against their backup QB Kyle Allen. Houston comes in 2-2 with Atlanta with a 1-3 record.

Texans veteran receiver Kenny Stills is no likely to play today against the Atlanta Falcons. Stills limped off the field a week ago against the Carolina Panthers injuring his hamstring and ankle. Stills was on the field this week at practice but was limited in his participation.

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 24-10 home loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend in Week 4 extending their losing streak to two in a row while beginning the year losing three of their first four matchups. Sundays game against Houston on the road isn’t only a important game for both teams, but for the Falcons are in a need to win situation to snap their losing streak on the road, but it is also the first of two road games over the next two weeks for Atlanta, which will remain on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

The Houston Texans received good news on Thursday with a good portion of their team back on the practice field. The Texans had a few key players out to start the week of work but welcomed back DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller while Greg Mancz remains in the concussion protocol.

Game Prediction

Look for the Texans Offense to come out firing with all cylinders and Whitney Mercilus along with the Defense dominating the Atlanta offense.

Final Score

Atlanta Falcons – 10

Houston Texans – 35