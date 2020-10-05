Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers

Monday – October 5 – 7:50 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI

Records Before the Game

Atlanta Falcons (0-3, 0-1 Away)

Green Bay Packers (3-0, 1-0 Home)



This game can be the catalyst for change in the ATL. Can the Falcons turn it around tonight? Will they get their first win? Can they get a lead and hold on to it in the fourth quarter? These are questions that Falcon fans need answered. The Green Bay Packers are looking to extend their undefeated season at the Falcons expense. Let’s take a look at this week’s Monday night match up.



Why you should watch this game

The Falcons have a good team that hasn’t put it all together this year. The Green Bay Packers usually stumble around the 4th or 5th game of the season. This will be a good one to watch.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing on CBS. The Chiefs offense is exciting.

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan is taking the heat in Atlanta. He has over 961 yards through the air with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. The team is averaging 30 points per game and he’s (Ryan) averages 320 yards through the air, so it’s not his fault. The defense and special teams is this team Achilles heel. They have to create turnovers and stop opposing offenses from moving the chains. The defense has talent, but struggles in the latter parts of the 4th quarter.

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers has found the fountain of youth during the COVID-19 shut down. He has already passed for 887 yards with 9 touchdowns with no interceptions. Running back Aaron Jones has the running game back on track with 4 touchdowns (2 in the red zone). The Green Bay offense is a pass first offense with a running game that chews up the clock. Wide receiver Devante Adams is still out, but Lazard is picking up the slack on the outside. The Packer offense is averaging 40 points per game.



Prediction

The over/under is 56.5 so take the under. I can see this game being very competitive from start to finish. I’m stepping out on a limb and going with the Falcons by more than 3!



Final Score

Falcons – 31

Packers – 21