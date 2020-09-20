Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Atlanta Falcons vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 20 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Kick

Atlanta Falcons (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-0 Home)



There’s no time to panic for both teams. Dallas looked good last week on both sides of the ball. The offense started slow, but picked up at the start of the 3rd quarter. Dallas’ defense will be key for this week’s opponent. The Atlanta Falcons are a good team, but have their own issues on defense. Both teams mirror each other. Both have top notch talent, but they are struggling to put it all together. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC match up.



Dallas Cowboys

I was surprised to see Dak Prescott playing his game. Dak has the receivers to get the ball down the field, but I’m talking about his ability to pick up yards with his feet. His ability to run will make defenses respect his game. He’s not the proto type passer because he can run. The offensive coordinator should allow him plays where he can run. Zeke Elliott needs to get at least 15-20 touches against a struggling defense this week. The Cowboys have a chance to change their fortunes and get a win if they play aggressive and smart on offense. The defense has to apply pressure to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. If he has time, Ryan and Julio Jones will make them pay. Linebackers and corners should be able to get into him (Ryan) early and often.



Atlanta Falcons

Quarterback Matt Ryan will be the catalyst for the Falcons offense. He’s the leader and without him they are an okay offense. If he’s hot, the Cowboys defense will be in trouble. Atlanta has a proven runner in Todd Gurley. He can run between the tackles, but is hard to bring down in the open field. Dallas is struggling in the secondary. Wide out Julio Jones will expose them if Matt Ryan has time to get him the ball. The Falcons offense can score points anytime. One the defensive side, the Falcons have a good defensive line that recorded 3 sacks last week.



Prediction

ESPN has this game in the Cowboys back pocket with a 64% chance to get a win at home. On paper the Cowboys are the better team, but you don’t win on paper, you win on the field. The over/under is 52.5 so take the under! This game will require 2 large meatlovers pizzas, hot wings and 3 2-liters of your favorite soda.

Final Score

Dallas – 31

Atlanta – 27