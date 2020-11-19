Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

Thursday – November 19 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL

CenturyLink Field – Seattle, WA

Records Before the Game

Arizona Cardinals (6-3, 3-1 Away)

Seattle Seahawks (6-3, 4-0 Home)



This is the must see game of the week. The last time these two teams faced each other, the Cardinals won it in overtime at home. From the start of the last game, it was a shoot out between the two quarterbacks that left football fanatics wanting more. This game has two teams with identical overall records (note-the Cardinals have the upper hand due to their head-to-head victory) and looking to over take the NFC West with a win.



The team that needs this win the most

Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks looked as if they lost a step against beatable teams. The Seahawks have won two of their last five games and have dropped into 3rd place in their division.



NFC West

The NFC West has three teams with 6-3 records. The 49ers are sitting at 4-6 and with a win can get back into the thick of things. The division is still up for grabs. This game is huge.



Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray has been balling! He has beaten Buffalo, Seattle, Dallas and the Jets en route to claim a piece of first place in their division. Last week, the Cardinals beat Buffalo on a last second Hail Mary from Murray to DeAndre Hopkins with three defenders draped all over him. Running back Kenyon Drake has played consistent during the team’s winning streak. Look for DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald to continue stretching defenses down the field. The defense has to slow down QB Russell Wilson in order to contain the Seahawks offense in order to get a win on the road.



Seattle Seahawks

I’m not sure what happened to Seattle in the last five games. The Seattle defense, offense and special teams has been missing down the stretch. What’s weird is how the NFL universe crowned Russell Wilson MVP in the first six games. Well, this game will tell the tale about Seattle’s team as a whole. QB Russell Wilson is the X factor. He has to take control over the game from the start. There’s no sitting back and allowing the game to come to him. He has to come out aggressive to change the fortune for his team at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Seahawks with a 59% chance of winning at home Thursday night. Look for both defenses to play hard and physical. I’m taking Seattle by 7.

Final Score

Seattle – 30

Cardinals – 23