Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans

Sunday – November 19 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

NRG Stadium – Houston – Texas

Records Before the Game

Arizona Cardinals (4-5, 2-3 Away)

Houston Texans (3-6, 2-3 Home)

Houston is a good team that’s on the decline. Losing their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson a few weeks ago has a long lasting effect on the team as a whole. Tom Savage is doing what he can in spite of the offensive line struggling to protect him. Let’s take a look at this week’s match up.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re on vacation with your family and your wife is upset that you’re constantly looking at the TV instead of getting dressed.

Why you should watch this game

You want the Texans to turn it around and winning Sunday will give the team the spark it needs to salvage the season.

Offensive Game Plan

Running the ball will be key. The pass protection from the offensive line is null and void. Run blocking is the only way to give the offensive confidence. Pass protection is key, but establishing the run will help the team eat up the clock and sustain long drives keeping the Cardinal offense on the sideline watching. The offense is averaging 26 points a game while the Cardinals defense is giving up 97 yards on the ground. The Cardinals pass defense is stingy so running the ball will open up the pass for Savage this week.

Defensive Game Plan

With the absence of Carson Palmer the Cardinals offense looked stagnant last week to say the least. Adrian Peterson carried the ball aggressively but the coaching staff shied away from the run and started passing the ball. Larry Fitzgerald is the key to the offense. Stopping his productivity means stopping the Cardinals. He’s the spark plug on that side of the ball. Back up Drew Stanton is questionable this week. If he starts the defense should apply pressure from the first series. When he gets rattled the offense will be in disarray.

Prediction

Everyone is picking the Texans at home. ESPN is giving them a 71% chance of winning. The over/under is 40. Take the under in this one. I’m picking Houston by 7.

Final Score

Texans 17 – Cardinals 10