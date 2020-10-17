Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys

Monday – October 19 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Kick

Arizona Cardinals (3-2, 2-1 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (2-3, 2-1 Home)



“No Dak, No problem!” after the loss of the Cowboys leader last week had left the Cowboy faithful a bit shaken with a back up under center. Look for the Cowboys to come out firing on all cylinders. The Arizona Cardinals are coming and they have a pretty good team. It will be a home coming for QB Kyler Murray and Safety Deionte Thompson. The Cowboys are under dogs at home this week.



Why you should watch this game

The Cowboys are looking to gain another win at home. Zeke Elliott has to get his touches early and often in this one. Running the ball will keep the Cardinal offense off the field.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Dinner with the in-laws before they leave tomorrow heading home. Keep up with the score because this game will have its high and lows for both teams.

Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray is dangerous anywhere on the field. He has passed for 1299 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. H’s a young gun slinger that will take his chances in Kingsbury’s “Air Raid Offense.” Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury loves to throw the ball to anyone including his tight ends. The Cardinals defense is good, but they will rack up flags during critical parts of the game. The defense only gives up 20 points per game while Dallas scores an average of 32.

Dallas Cowboys

QB Andy Dalton will be the catalyst in the one. He has to play his game, he can’t be Dak; no one can! Zeke Elliott is the key to getting ahead of the sticks. He has to get at least seven to nine touches in the first quarter. He can carry this team if they will allow him to. The defense has to contain wide outs Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins. The Cowboys defense will be tested this week with QB Kyler Murray running free throughout the game. Creating turnovers will be key and the Cardinals will turn it over. Applying pressure from the defensive line is a must.



Prediction

ESPN has the visiting Cardinals with a 54% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 55, so take the under in this one. The defenses will play a big part for both teams. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score

Dallas – 27

Cardinals – 17