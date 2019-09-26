Are You Being Duped? A Guide to the Average NFL Ticket Prices

Have you ever dreamed of being in an NFL stadium when that Hail Mary pass is caught and your team clinches the victory in those final seconds? The crowd rises as one, screaming, throwing beer, glorying in the frozen few seconds of a ball soaring through the air and landing cleanly in the receiver’s arms in the end zone. It’s a memory that will stay with you forever if you can make it into the stadium.

Getting NFL tickets is expensive, and there are a lot of people looking to take advantage of you. Knowing the average NFL ticket prices can help you make sure you get the best deal on that once-in-a-lifetime experience. Read on to learn what NFL tickets actually cost and how to get them.

Average NFL Ticket Prices

NFL ticket prices fluctuate day-by-day and week-by-week, so it’s hard to pin down one solid average. Prices vary based on how well teams play, what cities they’re located in, the progress of the season, and the media rankings.

In general, you can expect to pay around $200 or $300 for a ticket to a single NFL game. We’ll dive more into how those prices will vary in a moment, but that’s a good working baseline. And keep in mind that that few hundred bucks is just for the ticket – it doesn’t count parking, concessions, souvenirs, handling fees, taxes, or any other costs associated with attending a football game.

Teams with Most Expensive Tickets

NFL ticket prices vary by what team is playing. The better the team is doing, the more expensive the tickets. So you also won’t be surprised to learn that the New England Patriots top the ticket price scales, with tickets going for over $500 in 2019.

Just behind the Patriots are the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers, and the Seattle Seahawks, all with ticket prices ranging in the $300-$400 area. The Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints also sit close to the top of the list. You can expect to pay a few hundred bucks to get seats at one of their games.

Teams with Cheapest Tickets

Teams who aren’t doing well also have much lower ticket prices on average. The Cleveland Browns sit at the bottom of this list. You can get a ticket to a Browns game for less than $100.

The Buffalo Bills, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Indianapolis Colts also rank in the lists of the cheapest NFL tickets, though you can expect to pay more than $100 for those. The Arizona Cardinals tickets range around a couple of hundred dollars, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are about the same. Basically, if you’re looking to go to an NFL game without paying an arm and a leg, check which teams are losing most this season.

Ticket Price Updates

As a team’s fortunes change, you can expect more than just their ticket prices to change. You may see these teams building new stadiums, and with new stadiums come new price hikes.

For example, the San Diego Chargers moved to Los Angeles in 2017, and their new stadium, which they’ll share with the Rams, is set to open in 2020. Given that L.A. is already a tourist destination in its own right, fans will be willing to make a trip out of it to see the new stadium.

The Oakland Raiders are headed to Las Vegas next year, leaving behind California. However, you can watch the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers square off against each other one last time at ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park by getting Raiders at Chargers tickets for this year.

Super Bowl Tickets

And then we come to the coup de grace of the football experience: the Super Bowl. If you want to get into the Super Bowl, you’re going to pay more than a few hundred dollars. You need to be thinking in the few-thousand-dollar range.

This year, tickets for the Super Bowl start at $3,000, and you can reasonably expect to pay $6,000. One ticket has already sold for $25,000, and another family paid $60,000 for four sideline tickets. So you’d best get saving those nickels if you want to watch this year’s showdown.

Season Tickets

One of the only ways you can get Super Bowl tickets at face value is to be a season ticket holder. NFL season ticket holders will be entered into a drawing to be eligible to purchase the tickets at their face value. But the season tickets will be an investment in themselves.

Once again, season ticket prices depend on which team you’re buying them for and which seats you’re buying. Prices can range from $500 to $2,000 a ticket, and you may have to wait a few years to be able to get them. But if you’re planning on attending several games a season, the investment can save you a lot compared to buying individual tickets.

How to Get Tickets

So now that you know about what to expect to pay for NFL tickets, how do you go about getting them? The best method is to shop third-party ticket websites. If you choose to do this, shop around and make sure you compare prices from several different sites to get the best deal.

If you’re wanting to attend a certain game, make sure you get the tickets well ahead of time – as soon as they go up for sale isn’t too soon. These tickets often sell out in a matter of minutes or hours, so be sure to plan ahead. Don’t try to buy tickets for a Sunday game the Tuesday before; you’ll find yourself out of luck.

Stay on the Cutting Edge of Sports

Attending an NFL football game is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so it’s worth the money it takes to go to a game. But knowing the average NFL ticket prices can save you from scammers who are trying to get a few-hundred-dollar markup. Be smart about your ticket buying, and go have the time of your life cheering on your team!

