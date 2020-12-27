Are slots guides useful?

A leading reason why slots are so popular is that as well as being extremely fun and potentially very lucrative, especially if you play progressive jackpot slots, they’re so easy to play. But, they’re only easy to play if you know a few basics first, which is where slot guides come in very handy at slotsuk.co.uk.

There are a few staple things to know about slots before you dive right in, so before you eagerly select a slot to play, take a look at these basic slot guide tips to make sure you have the best experience possible from your slot play.

Shop around for the best welcome bonus

There are so many online casinos to choose from and they are all competing for the attention of new players, eager for you to sign up and deposit your money into an online betting account. This is why online casinos offer new players generous incentives for signing up and savvy players can take advantage of these offers.

The key to doing this is to shop around to get the best deal for you – for example, there are plenty of no deposit bonuses on offer e.g. £10 no deposit bonus as well as offers like the online casino matching your deposit amount e.g. if you deposit £30 you will have £60 to play with. Do your research and take advantage of these welcome bonuses to make your bankroll stretch that little bit further!

Check the wagering requirements

It’s very easy to get carried away with all the excitement, but it’s important to check the wagering requirements before accepting any bonus or incentive. This will also help you decide if the bonus is worth your while or if there is a different bonus with wagering requirements which are more in-line with your budget.

Set your budget before you play

Budgets are an important part of gambling responsibly and ensure you have fun and don’t spend more than you can afford. Before you deposit money into your online betting account, set yourself a budget so you know how much you’re comfortable with spending so you can concentrate on enjoying yourself. You could try using a mobile casino and Pay By Phone which allows you to deposit money via your phone which you will pay via your monthly phone bill as this will help you to budget because there is a daily upper limit of how much you’re able to deposit via mobile.

Check the RTP of the slot before you play

The RTP of a slot essentially gives you an indication of how likely it is that you will win a slot and stands for a return to player. The RTP is expressed as a percentage and the higher the percentage, the more likely you are to win. The RTP is the opposite of a house edge, so if the slot has a high RTP, it will have a lower house edge. Before you choose which slot to play, check the RTP and compare it to other slots to help you make your decision which slot to play.