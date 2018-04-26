Arctic Monkeys Coming to South Side Ballroom

Arctic Monkeys today announce further North American tour dates in support of their sixth album titled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The album, produced by James Ford and Alex Turner, is out on Friday May 11, 2018. The band will perform nine shows in October including a very special show at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Arctic Monkeys are kicking things off in May with sold out performances in San Diego, Brooklyn and at the Hollywood Cemetery in Los Angeles. All tour dates below.

MAY

05-02 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park [Sold Out]

05-03 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park [Sold Out]

05-05 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery [Sold Out]

05-09 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel [Sold Out]

JUNE

06-16 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater [Sold Out]

06-18 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

06-19 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre [Sold Out]

JULY

07-24 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium [Sold Out]

07-25 Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

07-27 Boston, MA – TD Garden

07-28 Washington, DC – The Anthem [Sold Out]

07-31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Centre

AUGUST

08-01 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre [Sold Out]

08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-04 Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

08-05 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

OCTOBER

10-09 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10-10 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

10-12 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center

10-16 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

10-19 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

10-20 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10-23 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

10-24 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10-25 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

Mini Mansions have been confirmed as support act for all October dates, with The Lemon Twigs joining as main support for the Hollywood Bowl show.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 27 at 10am. Buy tickets at LiveNation.com