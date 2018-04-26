Arctic Monkeys Coming to South Side Ballroom

Arctic Monkeys today announce further North American tour dates in support of their sixth album titled Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The album, produced by James Ford and Alex Turner, is out on Friday May 11, 2018. The band will perform nine shows in October including a very special show at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Arctic Monkeys are kicking things off in May with sold out performances in San Diego, Brooklyn and at the Hollywood Cemetery in Los Angeles. All tour dates below.
MAY
05-02 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park [Sold Out]
05-03 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park [Sold Out]
05-05 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery [Sold Out]
05-09 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel [Sold Out]
JUNE
06-16 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater [Sold Out]
06-18 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
06-19 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theatre [Sold Out]
JULY
07-24 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium [Sold Out]
07-25 Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
07-27 Boston, MA – TD Garden
07-28 Washington, DC – The Anthem [Sold Out]
07-31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Centre
AUGUST
08-01 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre [Sold Out]
08-02 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-04 Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival
08-05 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
OCTOBER
10-09 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
10-10 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
10-12 Houston, TX – Revention Music Center
10-16 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
10-19 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
10-20 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10-23 Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
10-24 Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10-25 Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
Mini Mansions have been confirmed as support act for all October dates, with The Lemon Twigs joining as main support for the Hollywood Bowl show.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 27 at 10am. Buy tickets at LiveNation.com