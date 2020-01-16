Americans Win in OT

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, earned a two-game split with the Utah Grizzlies, after a 6-5 overtime victory on Tuesday night at Allen Event Center.

Trailing 4-3 in the third period, the Americans stormed back with consecutive goals from Tyler Sheehy and Jared VanWormer to grab a 5-4 lead. Utah would tie the score before the end of regulation, as Brandon Saigeon netted his 5th of the season at the 12:18 mark.

Stepan Falkovsky ended the game in the extra period, scoring his second of the night, and 9th of the season, at the 3:14 mark of overtime to give Allen the win.

“Sheehy (Tyler) made a great pass to set me up for the game-winner,” said Allen defenseman Stepan Falkovsky. “As soon as we grabbed the lead in the third period, we knew things were turning around for us. Utah has been playing great hockey for the last month, so it was good to get that extra point.”

Despite giving up five goals, Americans goalie Andrew Shortridge played some solid hockey between the pipes on Tuesday night. He made 40 saves to earn the win. Allen scored two power play goals, and a shorthanded goal in the one-goal victory.

The Allen Americans travel to Kansas City on Saturday night for their next game. The next home game is on January 20th at 1:05 pm against those same Kansas City Mavericks.

Three Stars:

1. ALN – S. Falkovsky

2. ALN – T. Sheehy

3. UTA – Y. Terao

Story Courtesy : Tommy Daniels

