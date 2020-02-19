Goalie Déreck Baribeau shutout Tulsa to give the Americans the win on Tuesday night.
Next up for the Americans
|Friday Feb 21, 2020
|Tulsa Oilers
|Allen Americans
|7:05 PM
|Saturday Feb 22, 2020
|Wichita Thunder
|Allen Americans
|7:05 PM
