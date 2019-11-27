Amazing Places That You Can Only Reach By Plane

While many feel that traveling by car is the best mode of transport we do have some destinations in the world that we can only reach by plane. And as much as it is fun to drive around when you get there, the only way that you get there is by plane.

Places That Only a Plane Reach

Minaret Station, Lake Wanaka, New Zealand

If you're looking for an amazing travel destination where you are most likely not going to have anyone drive in to say "hi", then we have it right here, Minaret Station in New Zealand can only be reached by helicopter. This is the place that is tucked deep in the Southern alps of the island country.

Talus Lodge, British Columbia, Canada

Amazingly breath-taking is the view that you will get when you take your flight to Talus Lodge. The amazing two stories give you all the privacy that you could ever want as it can only accommodate 12 guests at a time. Activities that you can take part in here include hiking, tobogganing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing to mention but a few.

Tikchik Narrows Lodge, Wood-Tikchik State Park

If you are looking for a sports-fishing lodge that is only accessible by plane and far away from any roads, we give you the Tikchik Narrows Lodge that opened in 1969. Despite the fact that it has been open for long, trust us, it is still exquisite and will give you one of the best experiences ever.

Purcell Mountain Lodge, British Columbia, Canada

If isolation is what you are looking for, then you need to take this 15-minute helicopter ride to the Purcell Mountain Lodge. It is located on the high slopes of Bald Mountain near the Glacier national park. With just 10 cozy guest rooms, we are sure you will have all that you will need as well as privacy.