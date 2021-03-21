Allen Americans shutout Tulsa Oilers 3-0

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild, (AHL), shutout the Tulsa Oilers, 3-0 on Friday night at Allen Event Center in front of a sellout crowd 2,392.

Justin Kapelmaster recorded his first professional shutout on Friday night with a 29-save performance to get the win.

The Americans were led in shots by Kameron Kielly (5), who scored his fifth goal of the season on Friday night, with helpers from Spencer Asuchak and Frank DiChiara. Kielly’s first period goal at the 32 second mark into the game was the only goal Allen would need to get their 20th win of the year.

“Kappy (Justin Kapelmaster), was great” said Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak. “We let him down the other night, so we owed him one tonight.”

Corey Mackin (14) and Samuel Laberge (9) scored the other two goals for Allen. The Americans and Oilers resume their four-game weekend series on Saturday night at BOK Center.

