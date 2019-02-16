Alita: Battle Angel Review

Kyler Kuehler

Alita: Battle Angel is a cyberpunk action film based on the Gunnm manga series by Yukito Kishiro. The film was released on February 14, 2019. It tells the story of a female cyborg living in post-apocalyptic-like Earth after a war known as “The Fall.” When she is rebuilt she fights to discover her true identity and what she was made for. In the process, she faces many dangers and learns that the fate of the world could rest in her hands.

After sitting down for two hours I would have to award this film eight out of ten stars─here’s why…

Beginning with the plot, in general, I felt it was fast paced and at the same time, easy to follow. That’s the way any Japanese Anime film should be since the series they are based on do the same. In a way this was almost like an American comic book film, but not as straight forward.

Though there were times the story lacked clarity and I wished it took more time to explain. It made it feel like they were just there to give the film a reasonable length. That didn’t stop the characters. Yes, the characters really make the manga come to life much more. They expose just how bad things were in this time era. With illegal marketing and dark secrets, the characters didn’t disappoint. From each act, audiences grew more attached to how these people felt and how our own world could become the same, if we’re not careful. Not to mention, they were able to put on great battle scenes with intense effects.

Of course, no action film is complete without its special effects. This film delivers all the way through. Even though, I’m not a big fan of seeing CGI in every scene in this film it’s worth it. From the racing to the fight scenes or just regular scenes, in general, the film came to life. I just kept wanting more, but there are plans for several sequels.

With the film now out, it looks to be the first true success of Japanese Anime on the big screen. Who knows, maybe everyone else will learn from this film and do the same with others.