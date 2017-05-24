Alien: Covenant Review

By Kyler Kuehler

Alien: Covenant is a 2017 science fiction/horror film directed by Ridley Scott, which is the sequel to the 2012 film Prometheus. The film centers around a new colonization of humans that plan to make life on distance planet, but when they come across a different destination than planned they decide to chance things and see what this planet has in store. Though their decision turns out to be one they will regret as they learn the planet’s secrets and why it should have been left uncharted.

For a proper rating to this film I would have to hand it an eight and a half out of ten stars all from the whole plot of the film hat really revealed many questions and answers that brought forth a great number of twists that for sure would leave audiences on the edge of their seats just begging for more. However, the film did lack the too many unanswered question aspect to points where audiences may feel a little confused on why things happened the way they did and if there was anything else to the outcome.

The characters on another positive note helped the film with the suspense and action one would expect to see in a science fiction/horror film as they made the film feel like an actual event taking place as audiences watched just thinking how desperate they were to save themselves and get out of there alive. After all, wouldn’t you be trying to survive with all your strength if you were trapped on a planet with killer aliens?

I would also like to bring up the special effects that I felt were well done and not too overused that at times I almost felt like I was watching something of director Christopher Nolan, which shows the work director Ridley Scott put into this film in order to bring it to life and not just a made up story it is made out to be.

From all this film brought, it will only leave audiences more pumped for the next chapter in this prequel series to where they will finally receive all the answers they have been waiting for with also the possibility of getting to see more of the original storyline that Scott has stated interest in.

For now, just sit back and it will probably be a good idea to not go traveling to an uncharted planet, so try something else while waiting for what Scott brings to the big screen next.