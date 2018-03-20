Alex Rodriguez Brings New Fitness Concept to Miami with March 26 Launch of TruFusion

MIAMI — Alex Rodriguez is bringing the hottest new fitness concept in the nation, TruFusion, to his hometown and opening its doors on March 26, 2018.

A fun and high-energy, all-in-one fitness hybrid, TruFusion Gables is a revolutionary multi-studio destination that offers over 65 assorted workout styles and up to 240 unlimited classes per week, including heated and non-heated classes featuring yoga, barre, Pilates, bootcamp, boxing, cycling, aerial, kettlebell, and battle ropes.

This marks the brand’s debut in the Miami area, as local baseball legend Rodriguez is not just a TruFusion loyalist and passionate supporter, but a substantial investor and franchisee. The opening of TruFusion Gables, aptly named and signaling its Coral Gables location, launches the brand’s first venue on the East Coast following TruFusion’s most recent opening in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“TruFusion is changing group fitness forever and it’s fast becoming the new standard for the way people work out,” said Rodriguez, who is also a board member of the company. “I’m so excited to bring TruFusion to the city I grew up in, and I know my friends and fans in Miami will love the experience, too.”

Rodriguez spent some time in Las Vegas last year when he discovered TruFusion and immediately recognized how transformative it is. Working out at TruFusion regularly, he saw the potential in its national expansion plans and, ultimately, the opportunity to bring it to Florida. Rodriguez and others will participate in an official Grand Opening celebration at the new venue, to take place in May.

The 11,000 sq. ft. venue will feature a unique blend of workouts allowing members to customize their experiences based on their individual interests and fitness levels – accessible to an unlimited number of classes with just one membership, all under one roof. Heat up to 103 degrees and humidity of 40% will allow members to potentially burn up to 800 calories in one class.

With an emphasis on community, variety and experiential satisfaction, TruFusion Gables will offer signature classes including Tru Bootcamp (fusing Pilates, kettlebell and yoga), Tru Hot Barre (a fusion of yoga, Pilates, cardio and ballet), TRX (suspension training) and one of its most popular, the “R-rated” Down ‘N’ Dirty Bootcamp (an adult version of Tru Barefoot Bootcamp with some fun bump-and-grind layered in). Members will have access to five group exercise studios including hot yoga, an astanga room, TRX, cycle and hot Pilates.

The luxe atmosphere of TruFusion Gables, where Members will enjoy spa-like locker rooms with upscale amenities and a retail boutique offering the latest fitness and athleisure trends, derives equally from its upscale design and first-class finishes.

Additionally, TruFusion Gables will offer a healthy-eating-inspired café with indoor and outdoor seating featuring fresh grab-and-go foods, wraps, salads, and other made to order energy snacks, juices and smoothies. The café will serve as a central gathering spot at TruFusion where Members and non-members alike will dine, socialize, mix and mingle in an upbeat and fun atmosphere where beer and wine will also be on menu.

TruFusion will offer a special promotional rate of $30 for the first 30 days, with monthly memberships starting at $149 with unlimited usage.

In addition to World Series champion and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez, TruFusion is being brought to life in Coral Gables by a powerhouse ownership group that includes TruFusion Co-founder and CEO Mike Borden, developer Mark Advent and Karina Frangulyan.

Advent is the founder and creator of the famous New York New York hotel and casino in Las Vegas and a hospitality, entertainment, leisure, gaming, retail and tourism specialist who creates large-scale international destination experiences. Frangulyan is a certified public accountant, former head of financial reporting at JetSmarter Inc. and former auditor at Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP. “TruFusion is like nothing else in the fitness industry – the wide variety of workout options makes the experience fun, challenging and addictive as the more I workout the better I feel. Karina and I have really enjoyed being part of Alex and Mike’s TruFusion ever-growing family and vision. It’s been amazing working with Alex, who has an electrifying passion for fitness and business,” Advent said.

“Alex has been such a great supporter and partner in TruFusion that we’re eager to open our doors in Coral Gables,” said Jonathan Fornaci, president and COO of TruFusion. “This is our first of many venues on the East Coast, and I know that people will be excited to discover the holistic wellness experience that distinguishes TruFusion.”

TruFusion is located at 301 Giralda Avenue in Coral Gables, next door to the popular Tap 42 restaurant and across the street from the Coral Gables Museum. Phone: (305) 851-5252. Hours of operation: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily. Free public parking for the first 90 minutes.

For more information, visit trufusion.com.