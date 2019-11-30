Alabama-Birmingham Blazers vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

UAB vs UNT

Saturday – November 30 – 3:00 p.m.

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Game

Alabama-Birmingham Blazers (8-3, 5-2 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (4-7, 3-4 C-USA)

North Texas won’t reach six wins to become bowl eligible this year. I along with UNT faithfuls were disappointed with the 2019 season. The Mean Green had high hopes on winning the conference and playing in a mid major bowl game this year, but it didn’t happen. UAB leads the West Division of Conference USA. Let’s take a look at this game in the season finale of UNT football.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re cleaning up after this year’s Thanksgiving fiasco! Plus you love having your in-laws in town, but they spend a lot of time giving you advice on how to raise your kids.

Why you should watch this game

This is Mason Fine’s last game under center for North Texas and you would love to see him hand the Blazers a loss in his final college game in person as a fan.

North Texas Mean Green

Quarterback Mason Fine will leave it all on the field for his final game in Denton. I’m sure that walking off the field with a win would be perfect. In order to get a win, Fine needs a little help from his friends. UAB struggles with stopping the run. So this week the Mean Green should run the ball to set up the pass. The Blazers are giving up 98 yards on the ground and 169 passing. Establishing the run early will keep UAB on their heels. This is the game plan sure and simple.

Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

This team is for real! They’ve won three of their last five against some quality teams. The Blazers are led by Quarterback Tyler Johnston III. He has a pretty good chance of one day being a household name. He’s big, smart and gutsy under center. Running back Jermaine Brown Jr. will be a spark plug carrying the ball on Saturday. The player to watch is wide receiver Austin Watkins on the outside for the Blazers. He uses his speed off the line for separation and once he catches the ball he’s gone!

Prediction

ESPN has the over/under at 50! I hate to bail on North Texas, but UAB will score fast do it often! ESPN has the Mean Green with a 56% chance of winning. I’m taking UAB by 10.

Final Score

UAB – 37

UNT – 24