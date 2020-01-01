AFC Wild Card Playoff Game: Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots

Saturday – January 4 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA

Records Before the Kick

Tennessee Titans (9-7, 5-3 Away)

New England Patriots (12-4, 6-2 Home)

Is this the end of the Patriots domination? Is Tom still terrific? Tennessee is on the rise with Ryan Tannehill under center. This game could be the changing of the guard. The AFC’s landscape is wide open today and heading into the future. Let’s take a look at this Wild Card game.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You need to take down the decorations and the Christmas tree, but who’s to say you just might miss something!

Why you should watch this game

Are the Patriots falling from grace? Tennessee’s run game will be the turning point for this team. I can’t wait to see this one!

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee has won 3 of their last 5 games. The Titans transformation started with Ryan Tannehill. Since becoming the starter Tannehill has passed for over 2742 yards with 22 TDs and 6 interceptions. The Patriots defense is the stingiest defense coming into the playoffs with 22 take-aways this season. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will be on deck if there are any problems during the game. Running back Derrick Henry will get his touches for this one. He lead the league in rushing with 1540 yards and 16 TDs on the ground. He’s a handful running between the tackles and on the outside catching screens. Wideout A.J. Brown had a career year with 1051 yards and 8 TDs. He’s the key for the Titan’s offense. This team is poised to make a run.

New England Patriots

Can you believe that the Patriots only won 2 of their last 5 games? This year was very difficult for the Patriots. Dropped passes, lost superstars and depleted players on both sides of the ball and yet they still won 12 games. I’m not sure how a bad team wins 12 games. The defense for the Patriots are the strong points to this team. They are ranked 1st across the board. Tom Brady had a bad year, but still finished with 4057 yards with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Running back Sony Michel will get his touches this game. Julian Edelman has over 1117 receiving yards and 6 TDs. Edelman will be the key to the offense. He is Brady’s blanket and has been all year. The Patriots will be on their Ps and Qs in this contest.

Prediction

ESPN has New England with a 73% chance of winning at home. I can see the Titans beating New England on the road. The over/under 44 so take the over in this one. I’m taking New England by 10.

Final Score

Patriots – 38

Titans – 27