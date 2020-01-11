AFC Divisional Round Playoff Preview: Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens

By DaVince “Dino” Wright and Junior Lewis (Dad)

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens

Saturday – January 11 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD

Records Before the Kick

Tennessee Titans (9-7, 5-3 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (14-2, 7-1 Home)

The Divisional Game round is the “final four” of the NFL season. It’s when the final four power teams fight their way to their conference title game to advance to the Super Bowl. I’m a big NFC fan and my dad loves the style of the AFC. In this article, I brought my dad in on this one just to pick his brain on this game. I’ll give my thoughts on the Titans, while he gives his on the Ravens. Let’s take a look at this year’s game on the path to the Super Bowl.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Why you should watch this game

Both teams have an opportunity to reach the Super Bowl. The Ravens will be chasing their third title and fourth appearance, while Tennessee will be seeking their first title and a second appearance.

Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill changed the landscape in Tennessee for a middle of the road football team. Back up quarterback Marcus Mariota has been at the helm since coming into the league. The trade from Miami was a bit shocking, but it all makes since. Ryan Tannehill is showing why he was the correct choice under center. The Titans have the NFL leading rusher in Derrick Henry. Derrick Henry is a terror for opposing defenses. He’s 6’3″, 247 pounds and can run like a dear with a hunter behind him. Fast, smart and physical. Henry racked up 1504 yards on 303 carries averaging 5.1 yards a carry with 16 TDs. The Titans defense has to shut down Jackson and the Ravens running attack. If they stop the run on Saturday, they have a chance getting the win on the road.

Baltimore Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the catalyst for the Ravens offense. He’s cut and dry the league’s MVP, not to mention he turned around the Ravens fortune while under center. He has passed for 3127 yards with 38 TDs and 6 interceptions. He can move the ball through the air and on the ground. Running back Mark Ingram will be his weapon carrying the ball and catching screen passes from the backfield. The Ravens offense is averaging 33 points per game and giving up 17 points on the defensive side of the ball. The defense will play huge in this one. Safety Earl Thomas III will be roaming from goal line and line of scrimmage. He will make the Titans change their game plans from running the ball to making quick passes in the red zone.

*Interesting fact: This is the first playoff game ever to have five Heisman Trophy winners in it.

Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 81% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 46.5 so take the over. I can see this game coming down to the latter minutes of the 4th quarter. I’m taking the Ravens by 14.

Final Score

Ravens – 35

Titans – 21