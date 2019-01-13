AFC Divisional Playoff: Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots

Sunday – January 13 – 12:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA

Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (12-4, 7-1 Away)

New England Patriots (11-5, 8-0 Home)

This game headlines two polished veteran quarterbacks that have led their teams for years. Tom Brady is considered the GOAT and Philip Rivers is seeking his first championship. Brady and the Patriots are the odds on favorites to make it to the championship game and win the Super Bowl. Philip Rivers and the Chargers are looking to snatch those dreams from the Patriots and make their own history. Let’s take a look at the game from both teams perspective.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’ll be in church and there’ll be a guest speaker that your wife wants to see in person. You can’t leave because she drove this Sunday… and you probably don’t want a divorce by taking an UBER home.

Why you should watch this game

You’ve been rooting for Philip Rivers to finally get over the hump and claim his rightful place in NFL history by getting to the AFC Championship and on to the Super Bowl. In order for him to do this he has to beat New England at home.

New England Patriots

This Patriots team is considered the best team in the organization in the past seven seasons. Only a few teams have beaten them in the post season. Tom Brady has a cast of receivers that are hungry to get another championship ring this year. Tom Brady is the key on offense. He will start off putting the ball in the air early and often. Running back Sony Michel has rushed for 921 yards, on 209 carries with 6 touchdowns. He has to get at least 20 carries to keep the Chargers defense honest. Julian Edelman in the slot is very dangerous. The Chargers defense will keep double coverage on Gronk so Edelman will get his catches all over the field.

Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers has been steady for the Chargers since coming into the league. He’s had some pretty good chances earlier in his career to be in this position with some good Charger teams. This year he has a chance of dethroning the Patriots and moving on to the AFC Championship game. Melvin Gordon has to be the beast that everyone says he is. The Chargers have to control the clock by running the ball to start the game. History shows that running the ball early for the Chargers gives the offense balance. The team can’t rely on Rivers throwing the ball 30-40 times. Wide Out Keenan Allen will get his touches. The Patriots corner backs have to jam him off the line to disturb the route. If not he will spend Sunday in the end zone dancing.

Prediction

Hey I’m not going to beat around the bush on this one. I`m picking Los Angeles by 7. ESPN has the Patriots by 65% and the over/under 48. If your not taking the points, take the over in this one.

Final Score

Chargers 31

Patriots 24