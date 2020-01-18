AFC Championship Game Preview: Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – January 19 – 2:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Records Before the Kick

Tennessee Titans (9-7, 5-3 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (9-7, 5-3 Away)

The usual suspects didn’t make it to this game. New England, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston are home watching the game just like everyone else. No one would’ve pictured this match up between these two teams. Heck, I thought the Ravens and Chiefs would be in this game, but Tennessee took care of that. This has been the year of unexpected players and teams making the playoffs and making their own bids of winning the Super Bowl.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Sunday and you promised to teach your daughter how to drive because you promised her a car before leaving for college. This will be her first driving test and your patience ain’t as good as you thought.

Why you should watch this game

You want to see if Patrick Mahomes can get Andy Reid his elusive championship. Can he do it? Tennessee is looking to silence the ghost of championships past and get to the Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is the difference maker. Since taking over the starting quarterback position, Tannehill has only lost one game. The key to a victory on the road is running the ball. Running back Derrick Henry will impose his will on Chief defenders. The league’s leading rusher will have his hands full between the tackles this week. On the defensive side of the ball, stopping Patrick Mahomes is only the start. Wide out Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins will stretch the field because of the speed they posses with yards after catch. Look for the Titans to stifle the Chiefs early in this contest. Don’t write Tennessee off as a lucky team. These guys can play and play big in this year’s playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs

Last week the world thought that Houston was going to run up the score on Kansas City on the road. The Texas had the Chiefs down by 24 points with 9 minutes left until half time. Kansas City got a pep talk from their third year quarterback and the tide turned. This is how the Chiefs fortune on offense has changed since he’s been under center. Patrick Mahomes is the key plain and simple for the Chiefs as a team and organization. Head Coach Andy Reid said, “He (Mahomes) reminds me of Donovan McNabb with moxy!” Picture needing 20 plus yards, 3rd down deep in your own territory and Mahomes is in the shot gun. The team isn’t worried about converting because Mahomes has the confidence and talent to move the chains. “I can call the weirdest play and he will get the 1st down”, Reid said.

Prediction

Hey I’m not going to beat around the bush on this one. I’m picking Kansas City by 17! I’d be crazy to put my money on the under dog in this one!

Final Score

Chiefs – 38

Titans – 21