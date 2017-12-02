- ACC Championship Game: #7 Miami Hurricanes vs #1 Clemson Tigers
ACC Championship Game: #7 Miami Hurricanes vs #1 Clemson Tigers
- Updated: December 2, 2017
Game Info
#7 Miami Hurricanes vs #1 Clemson Tigers
Saturday – December 2 – 7:00 p.m.
TV: ABC
Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte – North Carolina
Records Before the Game
#7 Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 7-1 ACC)
#1 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 7-1 ACC)
Miami got its swagger back! The defense looked rejuvenated and the offense did their part in turning it around. The “U” was all but written off for the past five years. They were mediocre at best. Clemson on the other hand has shown the country that Head Coach Dabo Sweeney has the right recipe of run, pass and defense which changed the fortune of Clemson for the past seven seasons. Let’s take a look at both teams and profile key players for this game.
Why you should watch this game
You want to see if Clemson can repeat as champions. The SEC is a powerful conference but Clemson has their number.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
You have to clear out the refrigerator for your wife. She’s way too burnt out after Thanksgiving.
Why should you watch the game anyways?
#7 Miami Hurricanes
Malik Rosier has been in a zone until last week. He struggled and was pulled until the middle of the third quarter and Miami lost a very winnable game. This week Malik has to be the Malik from the beginning of the season when he was hot and having fun. He’s passed for 2,807 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. We can talk about the rest of the offense but the key is him plain and simple. If he starts off with play action passes Clemson will get caught up in their game plan. If he starts off slow and gets behind on the scoreboard, that Miami offense can’t rely on the pass because they are a run first team; they’ll be in a world of hurt. A fast start will be the best thing for Miami.
#1 Clemson Tigers
Kelly Bryant is a jewel. He has to outshine Malik Rosier in this game. Deshaun Watson was the man at Clemson and it has been said that Bryant is better than Watson! Bryant can be the catalyst for the championship run. He has great numbers as a junior. This season he has passed for 2,426 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Travis Etienne will be the workhorse for Clemson. Every time they get into a bind he pulls them out with a breathtaking run.
Prediction
Clemson is predicted to win this game easily! ESPN is giving them a 74.8% chance on Saturday.
I’m taking Clemson by 10!
Final Score
Clemson 35 – Miami 25
