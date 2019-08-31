Abilene Christian Wildcats at North Texas Mean Green Preview

By Da`Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – August 31 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Well now its football time in North Texas! The Mean Green is poised to make another run at a conference title and another bowl game. ESPN and Vegas bookies has the Mean Green winning this game easily. The safe bet is 93% across the board for a win in Saturdays contest.By any means don`t take ACU lightly, they won 4 of their last 5 games against some pretty good teams. Let`s take a look at North Texas on both sides of the ball.

Offense

The offense runs through one of the best quarterbacks in the nation that no one is talking about is Mason Fine. Head Coach Seth Littrell says, “Mason Fine will be a first round pick if someone would watch him!” This guy is the best kept secret in the country. Mason fine put up big numbers last year in passing and rushing. Mason could`ve used the transfer portal and left for UCLA. He`s not your prototypical quarterback, he`s short in stature but big on talent. He`s very heady, swift with his feet and arm strength of a seasoned NFL quarterback. He`s the key to the offense every since he`s been under center for the Mean Green.

Defense

Take a ways will be the key for the Mean Green defense. Last year they were second in the conference in tackles for a loss, interceptions and sacks. The leaders on the defensive side of the ball starts on the defensive line. The defense is extremely physical from the D-line, linebackers, corners and safeties. Look for the defense to run wild on Saturday. One think I like about this team is how the corner backs play on island. There`s no backside help, they play Mano -Y- Mano!

Prediction

I’m taking UNT by 3 touchdowns Saturday! Abilene Christian won’t lay down for anyone, but they will be out matched in Denton, Texas this weekend.

Final Score

UNT 34

ACU 16