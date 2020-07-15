A Look Back on the NFL History

Not only is the NFL the highest professional league for American football in the world, but it is also the wealthiest professional sports league judged by revenue, having 26 of the 59 most valuable sports teams in the world, according to Forbes. However, it’s not always been this way. Here is a look back on the history of the NFL and how it has grown to become the world’s wealthiest professional sports league.

Humble beginnings

The NFL started life as the American Professional Football Conference (APFC) in 1920, before being renamed to its current name in 1922. Though the NFL was the foremost professional American football league from its inauguration, through the 1930s and 40s, it faced competition from other rival leagues. In 1960, the NFL’s most significant rival was the American Football League (AFL), who began to challenge the NFL for television contracts, free agents, and draft picks. On June 8, 1966, the two leagues announced they would merge.

Television contracts

Lucrative television contracts have provided an important part of NFL revenue since the 1950s at least. This is a legacy continued to today, with the Super Bowl consistently being the most-watched American television program of the year, according to time.com. Commercial airtime during the Super Bowl is the most expensive of the year due to a high viewership, and many companies have used this opportunity to debut new products, such as the 1984 Apple’s Macintosh computer. With iconic performers participating during the half time show, the Super Bowl is an entertainment event for everybody, regardless of whether you’re a football fan.

High-value players

Professional sportspeople regularly make Forbes’ rich list as the wealthiest people in the world. However, it isn’t until you take a deeper look into the research from cashlady at the top ten earners throughout the NFL history that you can see exactly how much money has been used over the years. Although it is important to point out that not all players received their fortune from playing the game. Roger Staubach, for instance, had an illustrious career as quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys between 1969 and 1979, playing in a total of five Super Bowls. However, ever-mindful of the limited career span of a professional football player, Staubach worked as a real estate officer during the off-season. Since retirement, his real estate investments have exploded, putting his personal net worth at a staggering $600 million dollars. However, as we move forward, it is likely that the next generation of football players could soon smash Staubach’s record. The Dallas Cowboys are celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. Check out these interesting facts from their first season.

$503 Million Dollar Man

It’s recently been announced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has signed a record-breaking ten-year contract extension that could be worth up to $503 million dollars. This makes Mahomes’ contract the largest in NFL history, and along with endorsements, the deal could exceed $600 million dollars. It remains to be seen whether Mahomes is worth all that money over the next ten years, but if his performance in Super Bowl LIV is anything to go by, he’s sure to provide football fans with a lot of entertainment.