A Guide to Taking Care of Your Teeth

During our lifetime, we only have two sets of teeth — our baby (milk) teeth and our adult teeth. Our adult teeth must last us for the rest of our life, so taking care of them is extremely important. That said, many people don’t truly know how to take care of them, which of course has a negative impact.

“Do not skip on brushing your teeth, as it is crucial to maintain their health”

Brush Teeth a Minimum of Twice a Day

Brushing teeth is non-negotiable when it comes to oral health. Brushing helps remove the build-up of plaque, a thin layer of bacteria that can sit on the teeth and eat away the enamel — the coating which protects the tooth from decay.

Brushing teeth is also important for stimulating gums which keeps them healthy and prevents gum disease. Important note: take care not to brush teeth too hard, as this can also damage the enamel. Plaque is soft, so a light scrub in circular motions is all that is needed to remove the bacteria.



Use an Electric Toothbrush

Not only are the heads on electric toothbrushes an optimized shape for getting around the whole tooth and reaching the back of the mouth properly, but the vibrations also lift the plaque off the teeth for a deeper and more efficient clean. They are also much gentler on the gums and are a great option for those who have limited mobility.



Floss Teeth for a Deeper Clean

Flossing is known for the prevention of developing gum disease and it helps to lower the risk of decay. Floss works best when used before brushing, as it loosens the plaque between the teeth and in the difficult to reach places. Make sure to choose the right kind of floss that can fit in between your teeth and make sure to always use clean floss as you work.

Protect Teeth from Injury

For those who are into sports, especially contact sports such as rugby, it is important to take extra precautions such as wearing mouth guards or using a full-face helmet. This gives the mouth extra protection against any physical trauma that could happen during a game.

Go to Regular Check-ups at the Dentist

Prevention is always better than cure and going to your dentist for regular check-ups is one of the best measures to keep teeth healthy. X-rays can show any weaknesses within the teeth that could get worse before serious problems arise, which means less invasive treatment and fewer costs to cover. If fillings can be prevented, that is also much better in the long run, as fillings often must be replaced.

Find a reputable dentist in Houston for a thorough check-up!

Cut Down on Sugar

Cutting down on sugar is one of the second most important things to do when protecting teeth health. It is a huge culprit for tooth decay, cavities, and other issues. Cutting down on sugar is one of the fastest ways to eliminate potential decay and can boost your overall health, too.