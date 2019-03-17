Mavs 121 Cavs 116

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Mavericks used a 21-11 run in the first quarter to turn a one-point deficit (10-9) into a nine-point advantage (30-21). Dallas held the lead for the final 43:22 of the contest (Cleveland’s last lead was 10-9 at the 7:34-mark of the first quarter).

• Seven players, including all five starters, scored in double figures for Dallas in the win: Tim Hardaway Jr. (22), Maxi Kleber (18), Dwight Powell (16), Jalen Brunson (16), Dirk Nowitzki (14), Dorian Finney-Smith (14) and Trey Burke (11). It marked the fourth time this season the Mavericks had seven players in double digits and the 13th time this year they had all five starters score 10-plus points.

• Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki recorded 14 points (5-13 FGs, 2-5 3FGs, 2-4 FTs), including 10 in the fourth quarter, to go along with six rebounds, a season-high-tying two steals and a season-high-tying two blocks in a season-high 29 minutes. It was tied for his third-highest scoring game this season (14 at New York 1/30; 15 at Utah 2/23; 15 at Orlando 3/8). Nowitzki now has 31,416 career points and needs just four points to pass Wilt Chamberlain (31,419) for sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Michael Jordan ranks fifth all-time with 32,292 career points.

• Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who turned 27 years old today, tallied a team-high 22 points, including 19 in the first half, to go along with four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. It was his second-highest scoring game with the Mavericks (24 vs. Portland 2/10/19). Hardaway posted his 31st 20-point effort of the season (sixth with Dallas).

• Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber registered a season-high 18 points (5-11 FGs, 3-6 3FGs, 5-5 FTs) to go along with a career-high 12 rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. Since returning from a two-game absence due to left knee effusion (3/6-3/8), Kleber has now posted a double-double in three of his last four games (10 points and 11 rebounds vs. Houston 3/10; 11 points and 11 boards at Denver 3/14). He’s averaging 10.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 block and 29.0 minutes per game over his last four contests (3/10-3/16). He is shooting 50 percent (14-of-28) from the floor in that span.

• Mavericks center Dwight Powell (8-10 FGs) and Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (6-10 FGs, 2-2 3FGs, 2-2 FTs) scored 16 points apiece on a combined 14-of-20 (.700) shooting. In his 12 games (10 starts) since the All-Star break, Powell is averaging 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. Powell is shooting 62.7 percent (74-118 FGs) from the field, 48.3 percent (14-29 3FGs) from deep and 78 percent (39-50 FTs) from the free-throw line in that span (2/22-3/16). In his 12 games (11 starts) since the break, Brunson is averaging 16.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest. Brunson is shooting 53.6 percent (74-138 FGs) from the floor, 40.4 percent (21-52 3FGs) from 3-point range and 93.1 percent (27-29 FTs) from the foul line in that stretch (2/22-3/16).

• Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith contributed 14 points (5-10 FGs, 4-6 3FGs), including nine in the first quarter, to go along with six rebounds, a career-high six assists and one block in 35 minutes. His previous high-assist game was five (three times). Finney-Smith’s 14-point game was tied for his third-highest scoring outing this season (19 vs. New York 11/2; 15 vs. Charlotte 2/6; 14 vs. Houston 12/8). It was his first career 10-point, five-rebound, five-assist game.

• Collin Sexton (28), Kevin Love (22) and Cedi Osman (22) combined for 72 points in the loss.

• Cavaliers rookie guard Collin Sexton scored 20-plus points for the fifth straight game (19th time this season). His 28-point night was tied for his third-highest scoring game this season (29 vs. Houston 11/24; 29 vs. Washington 12/8; 28 vs. Toronto 3/11).

• Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pulled down a game-high-tying 12 rebounds to go along with his 22 points. He recorded his 10th double-double of the season (411th career).

• The Mavericks were up one (20-19) with under 5 minutes left in the first quarter and used a 10-2 run to extend their lead to nine (30-21) with 2:41 remaining. Dallas held a 34-26 advantage after one.

• Cleveland was within six (36-30) early in the second quarter, but Dallas used a 19-5 run to go up by 20 (55-35) midway through the period.

• The Mavericks outshot the Cavaliers 55.3 percent (26-of-47) to 45.5 percent (20-of-44) from the floor in the first half and led 66-57 at the break.

• A Cedi Osman 3-pointer at the 7:09-mark of the third quarter brought the Cavaliers to within five (79-74), but the Mavericks responded with a 10-0 run (sparked by a Tim Hardaway Jr. 3-pointer and capped by a Dwight Powell cutting finger roll) to go back up by 15 (89-74) with 4:24 left in the period. Dallas took a 100-88 lead into the final stanza.

• Luka Dončić (right knee contusion), J.J. Barea (right Achilles surgery) and Kristaps Porzingis (left knee surgery) all missed the game for Dallas due to injury/recovery. Larry Nance Jr. (rib contusion), Tristan Thompson (left foot soreness), Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) and John Henson (left wrist surgery) all missed the game for Cleveland due to injury. J.R. Smith (personal) and Jaron Blossomgame (G-League assignment) were not with the team.

• The attendance for tonight’s game was 20,347. The Mavericks have now sold out 713 consecutive regular-season home games, which is an NBA-best sellout streak. The streak began on 12/15/01 and Dallas has sold out an additional 67 playoff games during that same stretch.

Courtesy; Dallas Mavericks