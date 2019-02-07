JD Miller hits game winner, TCU beat OK State 70-68

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

JD Miller hit a game-winning shot to give TCU its eighth-straight Big 12 home win with a 70-68 victory over Oklahoma State Wednesday.



Miller’s 10-footer capped off a memorable night as Alex Robinson became the school’s all-time assist leader and Desmond Bane surpassed 1,000 points.



TCU (16-6, 4-5) led the entire first half with the help of nine 3-pointers, the most in a single half all season. Bane supplied the damage from beyond-the-arc going 5-for-6 from three to lead the Frogs into the locker room with a 39-28 lead.



The Frogs led by as much as 13 early in the second half but Oklahoma State (9-13, 2-7) went on a 17-2 run to take a 57-50 with 5:28 remaining. The Frogs countered with a 9-3 run to make it a one-point game, 60-59, with 3:40 to play.



With 1:20 left in the game, Miller made 1-of-2 from the free throw line. TCU got the rebound from the Miller miss and Bane made a layup to give TCU the lead, 66-65. With the Frogs leading by three, OSU’s Thomas Dziagwa then hit an acrobatic three in the corner to tie the game with 5.6 seconds left setting the stage for Miller’s game-winning shot.



Miller finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Bane tied his season high with 26 points. Kouat Noi finished with 12 points with all of his points coming from 3-point range (4-of-10). Robinson also recorded his seventh double-double of the season scoring 10 points and tallying 11 assists.

Courtesy; TCU Basketball