9 Indiana Hoosiers vs #3 Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#9 Indiana Hoosiers vs #3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday – November 21 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Ohio Stadium – Columbus, OH

Records Before the Game

#9 Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

#3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0, 3-0 Big Ten)



The Big 10 conference will be on display for the country to see. #9 Indiana has been blasting teams all season. #3 Ohio State is right in the mix of a national champion race. Let’s take a look at this week’s game!



The team that needs this win the most

Indiana. Indiana has something to prove to themselves and the rest of the country. Getting a quality win at Ohio State will be their coming out party. IU has beaten MSU, Rutgers, #23 Michigan and #8 Penn State.



What would a loss mean

If Ohio State drops this game at home. It will wipe away all Heisman dreams for QB Justin Fields. This game at home will solidify his bid at this juncture of the season.



#9 Indiana Hoosiers

Sophomore QB Michael Penix Jr. is a good one. He has passed for 1070 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His ability to run the ball and extend plays allows the Hoosier offense to move the chains in crucial situations. Running back Stevie Scott III is a tough runner between the tackles which allows the offense to score points from anywhere on the field. The X factor for this team is wide out Ty Fryfogle. He’s averaging 17.7 yards and reception. He’s dynamic after he catches the ball in the open field.



#3 Ohio State Buckeyes

QB Justin Fields is the player to watch in this one. He has 908 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s a dual threat quarterback that can move the chains with his arm and feet. Indiana will have to load the box against him. The Buckeye defense is one of the top defenses in the country. They give up an average of 23 points per game, while IU gives up 19. Ohio State averages 46 points per game on offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Buckeyes with a 90% chance of winning at home against the Hoosiers. I won’t buck the system. I’m taking the Buckeyes by 10!

Final Score

Buckeyes – 41

Hoosiers – 31