9 Cincinnati Bearcats vs #16 SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#9 Cincinnati Bearcats vs #16 SMU Mustangs

Saturday – October 24 – 8:00 pm

TV: ESPN2

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

#9 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0, 1-0 American)

#16 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 2-0 American)



SMU sits at #16 in the country and they are 5-0. The Bearcats of Cincinnati are #9. This game will propel the winner to a higher ranking and a championship bid along with better bowl seeding. These two undefeated teams will have a chance of over taking their conference Saturday night.



Why you should watch this game

Can the Bearcats win a crucial game on the road and hand SMU their first loss of the season or will SMU expose that Bearcats stingy defense? We shall see Saturday night.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Poker night with the guys has been on the calendar for weeks. You love the Mustangs, but the poker game is at a buddy’s house and he’s not a football fan.

#9 Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats have won four out of their last five games. They have quality wins over USF, #22 Army, APSU and Boston College. The Bearcats have won by an average of 27 points through that stretch. Junior QB Desmon Ridder is the key. If he’s playing lights out, the Bearcats will be hard to stop. Containing him will be key. The Bearcats defense is only giving up 12 points a game this year. They play fast and physical at every level on defense. Stopping that Mustang offense on the road will be impressive.



#16 SMU Mustangs 5-0

SMU’s offense has been very good all season. The Mustangs offense is averaging 42.6 points a game, while the defense is giving up 25.4 per contest. They average 563 yards per game. Senior QB Shane Buchele is playing lights out! He has 1710 yards through the air with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Ulysses Bentley is only a freshman but plays like a senior. He has racked up 506 yards on 74 and eight touchdowns. He average 6.8 yards a carry. SMU’s offense can match up against any defense in the country.



Prediction

The over/under is 55.5 so take the over in this one. This game is SMU’s offense versus Cincinnati’s defense! I’m taking SMU at home by 13!

Final Score

SMU – 34

Cincinnati – 17