8 Mistakes with Fantasy Football and How to Avoid Them

Are you struggling in your fantasy football league? Are you confused where you’re going wrong in your strategy?

Fantasy football can be very confusing, especially when you’re new to the concept. But, if you do your research, you should be able to avoid some common potholes. We’ve compiled the most common mistakes with fantasy football and how to avoid them.

1. Know the Rules

It’s important to know the rules of the league you’re playing in, ideally before you start drafting. That way, you won’t be trying to make illegal trades or moves during the league. You should know what structure the draft will take, and how the order will be run through.

Knowing the rules makes it much easier for you to pick some great players. Plus, it will help the draft go smoothly if you don’t need to ask for clarification every few minutes, which the other participants will definitely appreciate.

2. Watch Out for Byes

When you’re drafting, try to make sure that your starters and your backups have different bye weeks. It’s hard to get points if none of your players are playing that week, after all!

And, while you’re at it, you should make sure that you have a balanced team. It’s all well and good to have a great quarterback, but if you’re short on decent running backs or tight end there’s only so much that will help.

Try and have at least one good player for each position before you go back and fill up your roster.

While you’re at it, if you’re new to the concept of football in general, this might be a good time to brush up on how the game is played and what positions are available. Here are the different positions you’ll usually need to draft in fantasy football:

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Defense or special teams

Kicker

Make sure you get one player for each of these positions and check your league rules so that you’ll know what backups you need. Keep in mind, you usually don’t need more than one kicker or more than one defense team.

You can also get flexible players that can play multiple positions, if you’re running out of room!

3. Be Prepared

Don’t just choose your team based on how people are ranked in your fantasy football app. Make a list of players you really want to draft for each position, including any sleeper picks that may go under the radar for other owners in your fantasy football league.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, there are a lot of resources out there that can help you figure out how to execute your draft well. You can use expert NFL picks to help you figure out what exactly you’re looking for in your draft.

Or check out some football podcasts or television shows, if you’re into a more visual or audio format. That way, you can have as much information as possible going into your draft and the fantasy football season.

4. Predict Your Opponents

Before your draft, you should try and figure out what the other owners in your league plan to do. Have they talked about specific players or teams? Are they praising particular players and bashing others?

These are all good things to note before your fantasy football draft. Create a document to keep track, so that you’ll have much information about their moves as possible.

5. Mix Up Your Team

You’re allowed to trade players and use waivers in fantasy football for a reason. Don’t feel obligated to stick with your originally drafted team throughout the season, particularly if there are injuries or players that just aren’t performing. Make sure you’re going through your team each week and go through each player.

Check the reports, double-check that you haven’t missed an injury, and go through their stats. That way, you’ll always know if there’s a problem and you’ll be able to pivot before it’s too late.

6. Feel Free to Haggle

If you end up in a trade situation, don’t feel obligated to take the first deal you’re offered. Especially if you’re a beginner, someone might be trying to get one over on you! Make sure you go through the stats of each player involved in the possible trade and see you’re getting your money’s worth.

You can even try and get more value and ask the other owner to add in more or better players. Haggling is an important part of fantasy football, so keep your confidence up and ask for what you want.

7. Keep up With Your Opponents

You should be watching out for the moves that your opponents make throughout the league process. They may, for example, drop a player you think has a better shot. Make sure you know when other owners trade with each other and pay attention to their stat changes. Thay way, you’ll know what you’re up against in the long run.

8. Have Fun With It

Ultimately, fantasy football shouldn’t be taken too seriously. You don’t want to be risking alienating your friends or family members over a silly game. Relax, have fun, and don’t sweat the small stuff.

Win or lose, make sure to be gracious. No one likes a sore loser, or a winner who rubs it in too much.

Avoiding Mistakes With Fantasy Football Is a Snap

Clearly, it’s not as difficult as you think to avoid mistakes with fantasy football. You just need to keep doing your research and pay attention to what you’re doing!

Are you interested in reading more about sports betting and other, related topics? Make sure you check out some of our other blogs before you leave this site.