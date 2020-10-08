7 Pup Breeds That You Should Never Neglect

Fur babies are some of the most affectionate pets one can ever have. Though other types of pets can make good companions, none of them can substitute a dog. Dogs can study your mood. They can walk and play with you during happy and joyous moments. They can also console you during sad moments.

On the dark side, dogs are very emotional and can get stressed, especially if not taken care of. Also, fur babies can get infections, which can be transmitted to humans. To get the most from them, you need to ensure their proper care. Ensure your dog is well-fed, treated, and exercised regularly. However, with so many dog varieties in the market, choosing your dog companion can be overwhelming. In this article, we have outlined seven pup breeds you should never neglect during your selection. Check them out.

1. Beagles

Beagles are the most popular dog species in America. They are known for their excellent smell detection and hunting instincts. According to enthusiasts, beagles can detect over 200 million different scents. Their long floppy ears help them trap smells. The dogs are intelligent and easy to train. They are highly adaptable and can get along with all home inhabitants, excluding strangers. The puppies have high energy levels and hence very playful. However, sometimes they are very emotional. “When raising a Beagle, it is important to keep them mentally stimulated and well-exercised, because they have a tendency to become destructive or mischievous when bored,” says Brandon Johnson with Puppy Joy. Beagles have a longer life expectancy since they are less likely to inherit diseases or get infected. They are commonly applied for detection and tracking purposes.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire terriers, also called Yorkie, are famous for their loyalty and affection to their caregivers. They are small-sized pets of up to 3 kgs weight. You can quickly differentiate them from others by their grey and dark tan coating with fur extending to the ground. You can trim the hair for quick maintenance unless you intend to keep the fur babies’ coat for show displays.

Yorkies have high energy levels and can accompany you on walks and play to offer you the much-needed company. They are very emotional and would often become anxious when you leave them alone. Yorkshire terriers are quick learners and, therefore, easy to train. To maintain their health, you need to immunize them against bronchitis, portosystemic shunt, and keratitis, Sicca ailments which the pets are prone to.

3. Boxer

The Germany boxer is a medium-sized and energetic companion. The adorable puppy may come in brindle, fawn, and white colors to offer pet enthusiasts with variety. Despite the different colors, boxer puppies feature a square muzzle, strong jaws, and a soft fitting coat. Boxers are very loyal to their caregivers. However, they need a lot of attention to keep them active. Also, boxers are very stubborn, meaning they will require more time to capture the training than other dog varieties. Boxers are perfect for use as service dogs, therapy dogs, and guide dogs for the blind. They are also great for herding cattle and sheep. Though strong and well built, this adorable puppy is prone to heart conditions, and epilepsy among other ailments. As such, you should ensure their regular treatment to maintain their health.

4. Poodle

If you are fond of intelligent, active, beautiful, and well-proportioned pets, then a poodle is the way to go. They come in three varieties, including a toy poodle, a standard poodle, and miniature poodle. The pets are famous for their intelligence (ranking second after Border collie) and their outstanding hunting, tracking, dog sports, and herding skills.

You can quickly identify poodles by their dense, curly fur. Experts advise the caregivers to shave or comb the hair regularly to maintain the fur baby’s beauty. Poodles can adapt to various conditions, including climate, change of ownership, and so on. Hence, they can thrive in different set-ups. However, loveable pups need emotional and physical stimulation to maintain a curious and active nature.

5. Labrador Retriever

Labrador retriever is the most common pup breed across the globe. It is a medium-sized breed that is very loyal and affectionate to its owners. The loveable animal is energetic and active, hence most ideal for households with active lifestyles. They are great for hunting, detection, tracking, and therapy work, among others. As a therapy dog, Labrador retrievers are used to help patients with autism or blindness. Also, these animals are good at sports. Labs have a longer life expectancy extending up to 19 years. They are less prone to dog-related ailments except for some inherited disorders and obesity.

6. Greyhound

If you love racing dogs, then greyhound is your perfect companion. The gentle and intelligent animal features a deep chest, flexible spine, and long legs. Additionally, greyhounds feature strong legs and a streamlined body for more incredible speeds. Due to its adaptability, a greyhound can sprint at an average rate of 40mph. At adult age, a greyhound will usually be calm when indoors. Also, the animal loves hunting and adventure. However, their thirst for hunting could end up being a threat to other small animals at home. Greyhounds are less prone to dog-related ailments and hence a longer life expectancy.

7. Siberian Husky

The Siberian husky dog species has its origins in North-East Asia. You can identify it by observing its double coat that is covered by thick fur. Also, its triangular, erect ears can help you in identifying them. They are an active, energetic, and resilient breed that can survive in extreme weather conditions. You can use them for pulling sleds, for companionship, and guarding a home. Dog enthusiasts call Siberian husky ‘escape’ dogs due to their tendency to chew through obstacles or jump over fences. They are prone to genetic complications such as juvenile cataracts, canine glaucoma, and corneal dystrophy. The animals’ life expectancy can extend up to 14 years.

Dog pets can provide the perfect companion and improve mood, among other roles discussed in the article. However, the level of satisfaction you get from your pet will depend on how you care for it. It will also depend on the depth of training you give to the puppy. If you can’t train it, you can acquire an already trained fur baby from dog training centers.