By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#7 Miami Hurricanes vs #1 Clemson Tigers

Saturday – October 10 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Memorial Stadium – Clemson, SC

Records Before the Kick

#7 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 ACC)

#1 Clemson Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC)



Get ready for the fireworks on Saturday night. Clemson is looking to get their hands back on that National Championship trophy. This is their year to get it. Wait! Miami has the same dream of winning it all. Miami has been dismal for pretty much the last five years. Let’s take a look at this contest between this pair of top ten teams in the country.



Why you should watch this game

Both teams are looking to get a quality win against a top ten opponent. Miami is looking to knock Clemson out of the number 1 spot. Clemson is rolling and no one can stop them.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Saturday night is the best time to go to COSTCO and do the weekly shopping because the meat is on sale. The store is less crowded and your wife like walking down every isle looking for basically nothing!

#7 Miami Hurricanes

All this team needed was a quarterback! Former Houston transfer quarterback D’Eriq King is exciting to watch under center for the ‘Canes. He could be in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy. This kid can beat you running or passing out of the pocket. Miami’s defense is giving up an average of 24 points per game while scoring an average 45 points over the last three games. This game will be a shoot out from start to finish. The ‘Canes defense takes pride in causing havoc for opposing offenses. The “Turnover Chain” gives the defense fire to go and get the ball for the offense.



#1 Clemson Tigers

It all starts with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He will be the catalyst for the win against the physical defense of Miami. Clemson has to have a great mix of passing and running on first down. Head Coach Dabo Swinney has something up his sleeve for this Saturday night. Last week Clemson hung 41 points on Virginia. The Clemson offense is averaging 40 points this year and is looking to score on the Miami defense. The defense has to stop Miami’s quarterback D’Eriq King who can beat you through the air and running the ball as well.



Prediction

Both teams have an exciting quarterback, tough defenses and special teams creates great field position for their offenses. Defense will be the key in this one. The team that creates the most turnovers will win. I’m taking Miami by 3! The over/under is 63! Take the over!



Final Score

Miami – 40

Clemson – 37