7-Eleven Races to Open Store at Texas Motor Speedway

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven, Inc. is off to the races! The world’s largest convenience retailer announces its first location at a professional sports venue. The store will open at Texas Motor Speedway in time for the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR Playoff weekend beginning Oct. 27 until Nov. 5. The tripleheader features the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. The 7-Eleven® store will operate 24 hours a day during race weeks beginning at 8 a.m. on the Saturday before the race and ending the following Monday at 4 p.m.

The on-site convenience store will be the centerpiece of Texas Motor Speedway.7-Eleven will become the “Official Convenience Store of Texas Motor Speedway” and the two entities will collectively develop on-site and in-market promotions

“7-Eleven customers are in a hurry and on the go. What better place to locate a store than at a major auto race track with fast cars and enthusiastic fans,” said Charles Bantos, 7-Eleven director of corporate development. “Opening a new store at Texas Motor Speedway allows us to meet them where they are and offer them the convenience they know and love during race weekends.”

The 5,000-square-foot store will be located on the Lone Star Circle inner ring road outside of the infield’s North Tunnel exit. Tram service will be offered to and from the store and will give customers access to all other tram stops located throughout the Texas Motor Speedway’s property. The store will carry 7-Eleven fan favorites, such as Big Gulp® and Slurpee® drinks, coffee, 7-Select® private brand products and other popular items.

“We are proud to become the first-ever professional sports venue to have a permanent, full-service 7-Eleven convenience store on our property that will have the ability to provide multiple benefits to our fans throughout our major race weeks,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. “The store will be an outstanding source for our thousands of race-week campers that may be in need of any items, many of which will be specifically stocked to help fit their needs. It also will provide all of our fans and race teams with the opportunity to enjoy some of the iconic 7-Eleven products such as the Slurpee and Big Gulp or find a variety of items in which they will never have to leave the property.”

Race action begins with Camping World Truck Series practice Thursday, Nov. 1, followed by a full schedule of events from Friday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 4, culminating with the AAA Texas 500 Monster Energy Series NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race. Texas Motor Speedway offers more than 8,500 camping spots available throughout each race weekend. Visit http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/tickets/aaa-texas-500-nascar-race-weekend/ to purchase tickets and access the full schedule of events.

The new 7-Eleven location will be available to fans during the speedway’s major race weeks throughout the year, including the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR tripleheader in March, DXC Technology 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader in June and the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR Playoff doubleheader and Texas Sprint Car Nationals in November 2019.

Customers can take advantage of the retailer’s 7Rewards® mobile loyalty program when shopping for race-day treats. Shoppers can earn and redeem rewards points toward hundreds of 7‑Eleven products. The app is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven® stores offer customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com , via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway, with a crowd capacity in excess of 190,000, is among the largest sports stadiums in the United States and features an array of amenities such as the world’s largest TV that make it one of the premier venues in the world of sports. The 1.5-mile superspeedway located in Fort Worth hosts all three NASCAR national series as well as the Verizon IndyCar Series among its various races and specialty events throughout the year. Texas Motor Speedway also holds the distinction of being one of only two motorsports venues in the country to play host to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series as well the Verizon IndyCar Series. Since opening in 1997, Texas Motor Speedway has generated an annual economic impact of approximately $300 million to the North Texas region. Texas Motor Speedway is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, Inc., a publicly traded company that is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

