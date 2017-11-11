- #6 TCU Versus #5 Oklahoma Preview
- SMU Mustangs at Navy Midshipmen: Game Preview
- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis Preview
- Blitz Babe Teresa
- Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till Must Happen
- Would Georges St-Pierre vs. Conor McGregor be the Biggest Fight Ever
- Rose Namajunas Making Upset of the Year?
- Dallas Mavericks: Last Place in the League
- Weekly Recap: Stars Back Home After Long Road Trip
- Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys: The Start of the Gauntlet
#6 TCU Versus #5 Oklahoma Preview
-
- Updated: November 11, 2017
TCU and OU collision course is set! TCU will go into OU and beat the Sooners at home. I know some of you are reading this and saying, “He has lost his mind!”. If TCU play the way Iowa State played them well they can beat OU. Iowa State beat both OU and TCU this year. Watch the game film from their only loss this year. Someone has to tell the truth and I`ll break down the keys to a Horned Frog victory this week in Norman.
Offense
Oklahoma has a really good defense. The corner backs plays well on an island (man to man), but TCU has John Diarse can`t be shut down in the slot. He`s most effective running out routs and quick passes from Kenny Hill. TCU scores 35 points per game and will need to score 42 to get a win. OU gives up 28 points and most of the yardage they surrender to opposing offenses is through the air with 395.
Kenny Hill has to spread the ball around to everyone in order to keep OU`s offense off the field. Running back Darius Anderson needs at least 20 touches this week to give the offense balance while controlling the clock.
Defense
This week the defense can`t give up big plays to Bake Mayfield. He`s playing lights out and everyone is taking notice to his play. He`s a mast 3226 yards through the air with 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Trey Sermon carrying the ball out of the backfield will be a problem for the Horned Frogs defense when he has open space to run in. The TCU defense gives up and average of 193 rushing and 241 passing. The OU offense will open up in both phases (run and pass) this week. Game planning and making in game adjustments is a specialty of TCU`s Coach Gary Patterson. This will be a good game from start to finish.
Snack Scale
In order to enjoy this game you will need the follow: Bar B Qued chicken, links and ribs. Potato salad, baked beans and bread! Grab a couple of 2 liter soda and beers for the cooler and park it!
This ones a 10 out of 10!
Prediction
TCU has a 35.5% chance of winning. Both teams can play physical, fast and tough! The over/under is
61.5 So take the over and I`m picking TCU. With this win the Horned Frogs will take the Big 12 out right. If they lose they will have a bid for a marquee bowl game with their quality of wins this year.
Final Score
TCU 40 – OU 37
You must be logged in to post a comment Login